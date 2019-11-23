15 Hottest ‘DWTS’ Looks From Season 28: Hannah Brown, Ally Brooke & More

‘Dancing With the Stars’ has been H-O-T from start to finish. Season 28 has wowed with incredible dances and amazing costumes. Hannah Brown, Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, and more have sizzled!

With every performance on Dancing With the Stars comes an eye-catching costume. The costume is truly part of the performance. This season, celebrities like Hannah Brown, Ally Brooke, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Lauren Alaina, as well as pros like Jenna Johnson and Witney Carson have hit the dance floor in seriously hot costumes. The costumes for both the celebrity and their partner really elevate the performance to a new level.

Hannah turned up the heat in season 28 with a number of sizzling costumes on the dance floor. For Dance-Off Week, Hannah slayed in a sexy red ensemble. The costume featured fringe detailing and a thigh-high slit. During Boy Band & Girl Group Night, The Bachelorette star wowed in a plunging costume for her performance. For the Top 10 performance, Hannah went for a more edgy look with a sheer costume!

Ally has also wowed on the dance floor in sexy costumes. From her hot silver ensemble during Dance-Off Week to her white silk dress during Movie Night, Ally has rocked a variety of looks throughout season 28. She looks absolutely amazing and revealed she’s lost 10 pounds since starting DWTS. Lauren has dazzled in everything from a gold sequined dress to a sexy back ensemble.

Hannah, Ally, and Lauren are three of the talented celebrity finalists competing for the season 28 mirrorball trophy. Kel Mitchell is also a finalist. A winner is about to be crowned and it could be anyone. The Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale will air Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Cher, Pitbull, and NE-YO are set to perform during the final show of the season.