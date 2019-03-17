Happy Birthday, Coco Austin: 7 Times She’s Rocked Matching Outfits With Daughter Chanel, 3

Happy birthday to Coco Austin! The actress and reality star is one incredible mom to her little Chanel. The mom and daughter duo have melted our hearts with so many adorable matching outfits.

Coco Austin is turning 41 years old on March 17, a.k.a. St. Patrick’s Day. In honor of her birthday, it’s time to take a look at the cutest times she’s rocked similar looks with her baby girl, Chanel. Coco and Ice-T’s adorable 3-year-old has quite the personality just like her mom and dad. Chanel also has great fashion sense just like her momma.

At the Bash for the Bulldogs Fundraising Gala in Dec. 2018, Coco and Chanel stepped out in matching leopard print outfits. Coco had on a leopard print shirt and black leggings, while Chanel looked so cute in a leopard print dress and a black sweater. Little Chanel also had a matching leopard print bow in her hair and wore leopard print shoes.

The mommy-daughter duo also looked precious in matching polka dot swimsuits while on the beach in Miami back in Jan. 2017. During their vacay to the Dominican Republic in March 2019, Coco and Chanel rocked matching swimsuits again. “I gotta best friend for life!” Coco captioned a sweet Instagram photo with Chanel. At the Trolls The Experience interactive exhibit preview in New York City, Coco and Chanel had on the exact same adorable outfit. They both wore the same pink T-shirt and matching pink jeans. The moms and daughters who match together are the coolest. Coco and Chanel are a perfect example of that.

Coco and her daughter took twinning to a whole new level with their matching T-shirts in Melbourne. They both wore “twinning is winning” T-shirts as they arrived Down Under. They’re not wrong! Coco and Chanel have the cutest relationship. Keep on matching, girls.