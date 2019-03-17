Gallery
Hollywood Life

Happy Birthday, Coco Austin: 7 Times She’s Rocked Matching Outfits With Daughter Chanel, 3

Coco Austin
Shutterstock
Nicole Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole MarrowBash for the Bulldogs Fundraising Gala, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Nicole Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole MarrowCoco Austin on the beach, Miami, USA - 17 Jan 2017Ice T?s wife Coco at the beach with her daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow in Miami
Nicole Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole MarrowDreamWorks 'Trolls The Experience' interactive exhibit preview, New York, USA - 14 Nov 2018
Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow are seen filming a commercial in soho New York city today Pictured: Coco Austin,Chanel Nicole Marrow,Coco Austin Chanel Nicole Marrow Ref: SPL1616679 041117 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Happy birthday to Coco Austin! The actress and reality star is one incredible mom to her little Chanel. The mom and daughter duo have melted our hearts with so many adorable matching outfits.

Coco Austin is turning 41 years old on March 17, a.k.a. St. Patrick’s Day. In honor of her birthday, it’s time to take a look at the cutest times she’s rocked similar looks with her baby girl, Chanel. Coco and Ice-T’s adorable 3-year-old has quite the personality just like her mom and dad. Chanel also has great fashion sense just like her momma.

At the Bash for the Bulldogs Fundraising Gala in Dec. 2018, Coco and Chanel stepped out in matching leopard print outfits. Coco had on a leopard print shirt and black leggings, while Chanel looked so cute in a leopard print dress and a black sweater. Little Chanel also had a matching leopard print bow in her hair and wore leopard print shoes.

The mommy-daughter duo also looked precious in matching polka dot swimsuits while on the beach in Miami back in Jan. 2017. During their vacay to the Dominican Republic in March 2019, Coco and Chanel rocked matching swimsuits again. “I gotta best friend for life!” Coco captioned a sweet Instagram photo with Chanel. At the Trolls The Experience interactive exhibit preview in New York City, Coco and Chanel had on the exact same adorable outfit. They both wore the same pink T-shirt and matching pink jeans. The moms and daughters who match together are the coolest. Coco and Chanel are a perfect example of that.

Coco Austin

Coco and her daughter took twinning to a whole new level with their matching T-shirts in Melbourne. They both wore “twinning is winning” T-shirts as they arrived Down Under. They’re not wrong! Coco and Chanel have the cutest relationship. Keep on matching, girls.