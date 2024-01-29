Christopher Bell’s Wife: Get to Know the NASCAR Driver’s Longtime Love Morgan Kemenah

Christopher Bell, 29, is best known as a professional stock car racing driver and one of the stars of Netflix’s NASCAR: Full Speed, but when he’s not making headlines with his impressive career, he’s spending quality time and building a life with his wife, Morgan Kemenah. The doting spouse of the driver has been a strong support system for him throughout his career and has her own epic ties to the world of racing.

Both Christopher and Morgan often share memorable moments with each other on social media. Whether they’re at a race together and celebrating, or hanging out during a low-key night, the lovebirds always look so in love. The beauty’s been known to share sweet kisses Christopher both before and after races and their bond often makes headlines.

Find out more about Morgan and her love story with Christopher below.

How Did Christopher Meet Morgan?

The lovebirds apparently started out as friends before things turned romantic. They met in 2010 and began their friendship before they started dating. By December 2018, they were engaged. “4.5 years later, she said yes!” Christopher captioned a sweet photo of them posing together after the engagement. Morgan showed off her engagement ring, in the snapshot, and they both flashed big smiles while posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Morgan Comes From a Racing Family

Morgan reportedly comes from a big racing family and co-pilots a racing team with her father, Brian. In January 2023, Bell Kemenah Racing was launched and Christopher and Brian are co-owners of the open-wheel team. Morgan’s dad spent a large part of his career with his brother and her uncle, Chad Kemenah, an accomplished Sprint Car racer who’s competed in the All Star Circuit of Champions and the World of Outlaws.

Christopher & Morgan Were Married in 2020

Christopher and Morgan said “I do” in February 2020. He took to Twitter to share a smiling selfie of the two of them, which can be seen above, right after the ceremony. “#Hitched,” he captioned it. Their wedding took place at Coley Hall at The Liberty in North Carolina and it happened a week before Christopher’s debut Cup race at the famed Daytona International Speedway. He ended up finishing finishing 21st at the Daytona 500 and went on to finish 20th in the Cup standings.

Morgan Likes to Share Various Parts of Her Life on Social Media

The doting wife often shares sweet moments she shares with Christopher on the track and off. She also inspires her followers with her stylish outfits and gorgeous home decor. On Christopher’s 29th birthday in December 2023, she shared a cute montage of their romantic moments together and added a caption that expressed her gratitude for their love.

“I want to wish the happiest birthday to the person I love most❤️ You make it so easy to celebrate you,” she wrote in the caption. “Here’s to many more birthdays with you Christopher David❤️.”

She Loves Dogs

Christopher and Morgan appear to be the pet parents of at least one dog. Morgan has shared numerous photos with the cutie, whose name is believed to be Sadie, including Christmas-themed ones, like the one above. She even has a highlight reel with some of the pooch’s most memorable moments.