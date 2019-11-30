Happy 34th Birthday, Chrissy Teigen: See Her Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Happy birthday to the legendary Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy is turning 34 on Nov. 30 so HollywoodLife is taking a look back at her sexiest red carpet looks of all-time.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, knows how to make a statement, whether it’s on Twitter or the red carpet. Over the years, Chrissy has dazzled us all in a number of incredible looks on red carpets. The model, author, and mom-of-two recently wowed in a Georges Hobeika green gown at the Baby2Baby Gala. The one-shoulder gown featured gorgeous beading, a thigh-high slit, and a long train. A truly flawless look from head-to-toe.

Chrissy has never been afraid to take risks on the red carpet. She hit the AMAs red carpet in 2016 in a Yousef Akbar gown with dangerously high slits on the sides. The dress showed off Chrissy’s long legs and the fact that she wore the gown without underwear! Unfortunately, Chrissy did suffer a wardrobe malfunction when she turned to the side but she didn’t sweat it. Chrissy’s confidence on the red carpet is truly amazing.

The Cravings author is all about a thigh-high slit. On a number of occasions, Chrissy has rocked a dress with a thigh-high slit. Her notable looks featuring this trend include her stunning Zuhair Murad blue gown at the 2015 Oscars, her strapless gown at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, and her gold gown at the 2017 City Harvest’s 23rd Annual Gala.

While Chrissy loves her gowns, she loves a great mini dress, too. Chrissy sizzled in a white mini dress at the 2019 Los Angeles premiere of Between Two Ferns: The Movie. She paired her sexy mini with a white blazer. She also slayed in a black velvet mini dress at the 2018 WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards.