Chris Pine’s Dad: Meet His Famous TV Star Dad, Robert Pine

Chris Pine is an actor, known for roles in the ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ franchises, as well as many other films.

Chris’ parents are actors Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford.

Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford are also parents to a daughter Katie.

Chris Pine has been one of the most popular actors in recent years. After rising as a romcom star in the mid-aughts with major roles in The Princess Diaries 2 and many more, the actor, 42, later became one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood today. He’s starred in tons of major franchises, like Jack Ryan, Wonder Woman, and Star Trek.

It may not surprise fans to learn that Chris has actually come from a long line of actors. Both his parents Robert Pine, 81, and Gwynne Gilford, 76, were both TV stars before their son was born. Not only that, his late grandmother Anne Gwynne was an actress, who starred in films like Black Friday and House of Frankenstein. Find out more about Chris’ dad Robert here.

Robert Has Been An Actor Since 1964

Born in New York in 1941, Robert moved to Hollywood after graduating from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1963. His first acting role was a one-off appearance in a 1964 episode of the TV series Kraft Suspense Theater. He continued appearing in various TV shows and movies throughout the 60s and early 70s, but he got his big break in 1977 as the star of the action drama series CHiPS, which ran until 1983. After the show ended, he continued to appear in a variety of TV shows and movies. Some of his other major roles included Jobs in 2013, Red Eye in 2005, and Lakeview Terrace in 2008. Most recently he starred in the 2022 series Five Days At Memorial.

Chris takes a lot of pride in his dad’s acting career. He joined his dad on the red carpet at the premiere of Five Days At Memorial, per People. He opened up about how excited he was about some of the projects his dad appeared in during an April 2022 interview with Indie Wire. “My dad’s had a hell of a career,” he told the outlet. “He got his SAG card in ’64. Was under contract at Universal. Got paid to be an actor, got paid to take horseback riding lessons. He was on The Virginian, Gunsmoke, The Love Boat. He was in The Graduate. My father was in The Graduate! When Dustin Hoffman goes to the fraternity to find out where Katharine Ross is getting married, there’s a shot of Dustin talking to some guys in a bathroom, and good old Bob Pine is there. Then they cut back to Dustin and I think my father is the one that’s answering him.”

He Dabbled In Directing On ‘CHiPS’

While Robert is primarily an actor, he did explore a little bit of behind-the-camera work while working on CHiPS. He directed two episodes of the show in seasons five and six. He also was a location manager for one episode of the show in season six, per IMDb.

Robert Married Gwynne Gilford In 1969

Robert and Chris’ mom tied the knot in 1969. At the time, she was also an actress, and she appeared in a variety of shows and movies from the late 60s to the 80s. Some of Gwynne’s credits include Gunsmoke and One Day At Time. She also appeared in six episodes of CHiPS, per IMDb. Her final performance came in 1987, when she starred in the film Masters of the Universe. After retiring from acting, Gwynne became a therapist.

Besides Chris, He Has A Daughter

Before Chris, Robert and Gwynne had a daughter in 1972 Katherine. Katherine dipped her toes in the acting world, but she appears to have stopped. She lent her voice to the 1997 video game Heavy Gear. She also appeared in an episode of the show The Love Boat: The Next Wave. She did appear alongside her dad in the CHiPS ’99 reboot for her final role, per IMDb.