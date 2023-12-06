Chris Janson’s Wife: Everything to Know About Kelly Lynn

Image Credit: Scott Moore/Shutterstock

Chris Janson is set to perform at the Christmas at the Opry Special, airing on NBC on Thursday, December 7. The country star has been married to his wife, Kelly Lynn, since 2010, so it’s a fair bet she’ll be in the audience, cheering him on during the star-studded event. Read on to find out more about the singer-songwriter, his beloved wife of 13 years, and their life together.

Who Is Chris Janson’s Wife?

Kelly Lynn Janson, 48, has been married to Chris, 37, since 2010, and she’s also his manager — a distinction she once said belongs only to him. “I’ve had other people come to me and ask me if I would manage them,” she told PEOPLE in 2019. “The answer is no. I only will do it for my husband because I truly believe in his talent so much. I’ll do whatever I can to show the world that he’s a superstar.”

On her Instagram bio, she bills herself as, “Wife, Mom-Songwriter-Publisher-manager-House Flipper.” She’s also clearly religious, and writes, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me Phil. 4:13.”

When Did Chris Janson Meet His Wife?

At the beginning of his 2016 music video for “Holdin Her,” Chris got candid in a voiceover about the love of his life. “I saw my wife for the first time nine years ago and called it right off the bat and said I was going to marry her,” he said in the tender monologue. They met in Nashville in 2007 as Chris was building his career. On July 4, 2010, they tied the knot.

Does Chris Janson Have Kids With His Wife?

Chris has two grown stepchildren, Graham and Chel, whom Kelly brought to the family from a previous relationship. They also share two younger children, Georgia, 10, and Jesse, 7. The youngsters are sometimes featured on Chris’ Instagram account, where he occasionally shares sweet family moments with his 740k fans on the platform.

In his 2016 video, he reflected on what it meant to have a family with his true love. “Three years later I got the opportunity and I did it, and I didn’t know what life was about until I got married and walked into a house that was already a home with kids in it, my bonus kids,” he said, following up on his earlier comments about marrying his wife.” And then, shortly thereafter, God blessed me with two more babies, and for whatever reason, I became the luckiest man alive.”