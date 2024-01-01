Chaka Khan’s Husband: Get to Know Her Past Relationships With Doug Rasheed, Richard Holland & More

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Chaka Khan (whose real name is Yvette Marie Stevens) is the Queen of Funk and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. Fans of the “Tell Me Something Good” artist can watch her induction ceremony on January 1 on ABC.

As a musical powerhouse, Chaka has written songs about love and relationships. However, heartache doesn’t leave a positive impression on anyone, and Chaka wasn’t afraid to unwind say how she really feels about romance during a past interview with Daily Mail.

“Being in a relationship [is my biggest fear], because it renders one so helpless. You’re so vulnerable,” she admitted to the outlet in 2014. “I don’t know if I’m ready for that to happen again. Being in a couple is a lot of work. No man in his right mind would want to be married to someone like me. I can understand that. I’ve tried it a couple of times, and I get it. I can’t even have a pet.”

Instead of looking for love again, Chaka noted what she counts as her boyfriend and her husband: “My bed is my boyfriend, the telly is my husband (I can turn it on and off), and the Bible is my salvation,” she said.

Get to know Chaka’s former husbands below.

Is Chaka Khan Married Now?

As of now, it appears that Chaka is not legally married. However, according to her IMDb profile, she married her third husband, Doug Rasheed, in 2001. It is not clear when they separated and divorced, but Doug shared a photo of his new wife to his Instagram account in 2022.

Hassan Khan

Chaka’s first marriage was to Hassan in 1970. At the time, the “Ain’t Nobody” singer was only 17 years old. She welcomed their daughter, Indira Milini, but divorced Hassan in 1971.

Richard Holland

In 1976, Chaka married her second husband, Richard Holland, whom she shares her son, Damien Holland, with. According to her memoir, Through the Fire, Chaka and Richard had a volatile marriage, which ended in divorce in 1980.

Doug Rasheed

Not much is known about Doug, except that he and Chaka tied the knot in 2001. While they don’t appear to be together anymore, it’s still unclear when they split and divorced.