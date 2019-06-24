Paris Hilton, Olivia Munn & 16 Stars Dazzle In Sexy, Sparkly Silver Dresses – See Pics

Sparkly, silver dresses aren’t just reserved for New Year’s Eve now, as some of our favorite celebs have been rocking them everywhere lately, making it the hottest summer trend.

When you think sparkly silver dresses, the first thing that comes to mind is New Year’s Eve or the holidays, but now, some of our fave stars are proving that the dazzling dresses are the perfect summer look. Paris Hilton, 38, just tried out the trend at the launch party for her new beauty endeavor, The Glam App, an on-demand beauty service that offers makeup applications and hairstyling, at Cleo Hollywood on June 19. Paris looked stunning in a sexy silver sequin custom Michael Costello gown which featured a criss-cross halter neckline and thin, off-the-shoulder sleeves. The bodice of the gown was super revealing, with just two panels covering her chest, as a gaping cutout on the front showed off her rock hard abs. Paris’s tiny waist was cinched in with a gathered belt, while the bottom half of the gown featured a semi-sheer wrap skirt with an insanely plunging slit on the front, showing off her long, toned and tan legs. Paris accessorized her sparkly dress with a pair of pointy-toed bedazzled pumps and gorgeous diamond jewels. As for her glam, she left her blonde hair down in loose, effortless waves, with one side clipped back, and added voluminous lashes and a glossy pink lip.

Olivia Munn, 38, also tried out the trend recently when she headed to the premiere of her new TV show, The Rook, at The Getty Center in LA on June 17. The actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she opted to wear a slinky sequin pearl and silver Galvan gown that hugged her curvy frame perfectly. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps that were attached to the corset bodice which featured an underwire bra top that flaunted ample cleavage. The rest of the sparkly gown was super form-fitted and flowed down her toned frame perfectly.

Another gorgeous star to rock a sexy sparkly dress was Petra Nemcova, 40, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the Chopard Flagship Boutique reopening party in London on June 17, when she looked flawless in a long-sleeve metallic silver Laura Basci gown. The dress hugged the model’s long, toned frame perfectly, while the V-neckline was so plunging, it ended at her waist. Petra chose to go completely braless under the dress, as the gaping neckline flaunted ample cleavage. As if the dress could get any sexier, there was a thigh-high slit on the side, flashing her amazingly toned legs, which she accessorized with simple silver ankle-strap sandals.

There’s so many different ways to rock a silver sparkly dress, which the celebs have proved. Whether it’s a sexy plunging gown, a cutout bedazzled dress or even a mini dress – the stars have been loving the look this season. Other stars who rocked the look include Halle Berry, 52, looked gorgeous at the Lionsgate Presentation of John Wick: Chapter 3 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 4, wearing a dazzling silver sparkly Patbo dress with metallic silver Stella Luna pumps. The slinky wrap dress featured a loose bodice, while a belt tied around her waist to the side, cinching in her svelte frame. She paired her look with pointy-toed metallic ankle-strap pumps, diamond earrings, and effortless waves. There are so many other celebs who have been rocking sparkly silver dresses, and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!