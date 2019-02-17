Gallery
comment 2 Comments
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus, Rihanna & More Celebs Making Basketball Jerseys Look Sexy

miley cyrus
Weekend Editor

The NBA All-Star Game is tonight, Feb. 17, so we’re getting psyched by taking a look at some sexy ways to wear basketball jerseys!

Jerseys aren’t just for the players! Celebrities have long been repping their favorite basketball teams in super ~stylish~ ways, and, with the NBA All-Star Game about to go down at 8 p.m. ET tonight, Feb. 17, now is as good a time as any to look to the stars for some guidance on how to rock a jersey! Luckily everyone from Miley Cyrus to Rihanna can help us out.

While Miley’s been spotted recently in more feminine looks, there was a period of time where the singer, 26, opted for more athletic ensembles. One of her best looks during this phase came when she stepped out rocking a Chicago Bulls jersey… and not much else. She basically turned the oversized top into a dress, forgoing pants altogether. Hey, if you’re looking for a sexy way to wear a jersey, it doesn’t get much better than that! She rounded out her outfit with a backwards black baseball cap, strappy sandals and some gold jewelry.

Rihanna’s take on basketball jerseys was a little more accessible for winter. She looked great in a San Antonio Spurs jersey which she paired with dark pants and a black purse. Head up to the gallery above to see even more ways that celebrities have styled jerseys to make them look oh-so-sexy!