Caitriona Balfe’s Husband: Everything To Know About Tony McGill, Her Spouse Of 3 Years

‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe has been happily married to Tony Mcgill for 3 years; the pair even share a baby boy, NAME. Learn more about Caitriona’s love here!

Time-traveler Claire and her 18th-century love Jamie’s relationship feels so passionate and real on Starz’s Outlander, it’s hard to believe stars Caitriona Balfe, 42, and Sam Heughan, 41, aren’t married in real life. But even as their onscreen relationship moves forward with the show’s season 6 premiere set for Mar. 6, offscreen, Caitriona has a love story of her own with her husband of three years Tony McGill, 45. The duo, who wed secretly in August 2019, even recently welcome a baby boy. Everything to know about Tony and his romance with Caitriona, here!

Who is Tony McGill?

Born in 1976, Tony, like Caitriona, is of Irish descent. Though Tony has his own career in show business, as a music producer, he keeps an extremely low profile on social media, and the couple has only been spotted together publicly a few times, including at the 2020 Academy Awards.

How did Tony and Caitriona meet?

Though Caitriona has yet to share publicly the couples meet-cute story, they’ve been seen together publicly as far back as the 2016 ceremony for Jodie Foster‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame star. After Caitriona shocked fans by revealing a stunning engagement ring on the 2018 Golden Globe’s red carpet, she wed Tony in a private ceremony in 2019, which co-star Sam attended (and looked absolutely dapper at.)

Though like Tony, Caitriona is notoriously private about her relationships, some fans still questioned why their favorite star didn’t share photos of herself as a beautiful bride. However, Caitriona wasn’t bothered, and responded clearly on Twitter to a fan who wondered why she chose not to share pictures: “Cause that was for me, my husband, and my family. Sorry…but thank you for the love xxx.”

Do the couple have children?

Yes, and according to Caitriona’s social, she’s “in awe” of the child. She announced via Instagram on Aug. 18, 2021, that she and Tony had welcomed a brand new baby boy into their family, revealing the news via a sweet black-and-white photo of his hand. Though she’s kept their first child’s name under wraps, Caitriona opened up about the couple’s feelings towards him in her long and thoughtful caption. “We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents,” she shared. “I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life.”

What is Tony’s relationship with Sam Heughan?

With chemistry as apparent as Caitriona and Sam’s, it’s hard to imagine avoiding jealousy. But Sam has a great relationship with Tony, attended the duo’s intimate wedding, and has even stood up for the couple before. When Caitriona faced criticism from fans for missing the London world premiere of Outlander‘s sixth season, Sam wasn’t having it, and made sure to say his piece to HELLO! Magazine. “Cait’s in America, she’s just had a child and right now, with everything going on in the world, we’re just glad she can be a part of it virtually,” he shared on the red carpet.