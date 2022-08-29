Bridget Moynahan’s Husband Andrew Frankel: All About Their Marriage & Her Time With Tom Brady

Bridget Moynahan, 51, and her husband Andrew Frankel, 48, have been married for almost seven years and have quite a love story. The actress and businessman have shared snippets of their lives on social media since the start of their relationship, but have also maintained privacy. From meeting in the 2010s to walking down the aisle in a secret ceremony, these lovebirds have memorable moments that will live forever.

Find our more about Andrew, his commitment with Bridget, and Bridget’s past love, Tom Brady, below.

Andrew reportedly gave Bridget a dreamlike feeling when they met.

Although it’s unclear exactly where or when they met, it was sometime in the early 2010s, and the hunk, who is a renowned New York businessman, apparently made Bridget feel like she was “on cloud nine” around the time. “They met each other through a friend,” a source told PEOPLE, “and she has been on cloud nine ever since.”

When did they get engaged?

Bridget has kept the proposal private, but Basia Zamorska, one of her stylists, opened up about the engagement, in an interview with PEOPLE in 2015. “Andrew proposed to Bridget in April [2015] on a romantic getaway in Puerto Rico,” she told the outlet, adding that the engagement ring was a vintage one from Fred Leighton. “The diamond is set east-west, exactly what the bride has always wanted.”

Andrew and Bridget got married in a secret ceremony in New York.

The engaged couple went on to get married at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, NY, on October 19, 2015, but it was a surprise, even to their guests. They invited their family and friends for what they believed would be a harvest moon ceremony, but it was soon revealed they were witnessing the reception for their actual nuptials. Only a handful of people went to the ceremony beforehand, including her son Jack, whom she shares with ex Tom.

Bridget shared a gorgeous photo of her and Andrew from their wedding day in 2019.

Since she doesn’t share photos of Andrew often, the eye-catching post brought on a lot of joy and compliments. She shared it for their fourth wedding anniversary and it showed them posing in their wedding attire while standing outside on green grass in the middle of rows of trees. Bridget wore a gorgeous white wedding dress and had her hair up while Andrew wore a classic suit and tie. “Happy anniversary!” she captioned the pic.

Do Bridget & Andrew have kids?

Bridget and Andrew don’t have any kids together, but Andrew became the stepfather of Bridget’s son Jack when they were married. Jack’s father is NFL star Tom, whom Bridget was in a previous relationship with.

Bridget’s former relationship with Tom Brady.

Before Bridget’s love story with Andrew came along, she was in a romantic relationship with Tom, who is best known as one of professional football’s best quarterbacks of all time. The former girlfriend and boyfriend started dating in 2004 and led a public love life that included attending public events together. Their romance lasted around three years before they called it quits in Dec. 2006. Bridget was pregnant with their son Jack at the time and gave birth to him when they were already split in 2007.

At the time of their split, a rep said they ended things “amicably” and wanted privacy. “(They) amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made,” the rep told PEOPLE.

Bridget and Tom continue to co-parent Jack and have remained friendly. He went on to marry and have two more kids with Gisele Bundchen.