Brian Cox’s Wife: Meet Nicole Ansari & Learn All About Their Family

Brian Cox is truly a veteran actor. With a background in theater, Brian has become a star for his ability to truly throw himself into a role. The actor began to gain a larger audience as a character actor in classic movies like Braveheart, The Ring, Zodiac, X2, Adaptation, and many more. What may be Brian’s biggest project came when he was in his 70s, when he was cast in the critically acclaimed HBO series Succession as Logan Roy.

Brian’s role as Logan has earned him many accolades, and even though the show ended after its fourth season, fans continue to rave about the actor’s portrayal of the Waystar RoyCo. head. In fact, his performance earned him nominations at both the 2024 Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards.

While Brian is waiting to see if he wins at the 2024 award shows, his wife Nicole Ansari will undoubtedly be cheering him on, and supporting him. Get to know more about Nicole and her marriage to Brian here!

How Did Brian Meet Nicole?

While Brian and Nicole have both been on countless TV shows, they actually met when Brian was making an appearance in a theatrical production, according to The Guardian. Brian was playing the title role in William Shakespeare’s King Lear in a production in Hamburg, Germany in 1990. Nicole was in the audience and was so moved by her future husband’s performance that she saw the show seven more times. While that was their first meeting, the pair didn’t actually start dating until 1998. Since then, Brian has called Nicole his “soulmate.”

They Got Married in 2002

After a few years together, the couple tied the knot in 2002. The X2 star recalled the wedding during a March 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. He revealed that the two of them got hitched in Las Vegas at the Little White Chapel, and the pianist even included a nod to one of his movies. “It was a lovely lady who took the service, and her mother played the piano. She played us going down the aisle and I don’t think she realized it, but she knew I was Scottish, so she played the theme from Braveheart,” he said. He did admit that Nicole wanted an Elvis Presley impersonator to say the wedding, but he was opposed to it.

They Have 2 Sons

Besides a loving husband and critically acclaimed actor, Brian is also a proud father to four children. He and Nicole have two sons: Orson, 21, and Torin, 19. His and Nicole’s older boy has also followed in his parents’ footsteps and become an actor himself. He appeared in the 2019 film Remember Me.

Nicole Is an Actress

As mentioned above, Nicole is an actress herself. She’s appeared in a wide range of movies and TV shows, like Son of the South, Law and Order, and The Blacklist. She’s also dabbled in directing and producing. She was the director for five episodes of the 2020 TV series Messy and produced the films Blumenthal and As Good as Dead.

They’ve Worked Together Quite a Few Times

Nicole has made cameos in quite a few of Brian’s projects over the years. She appeared in both the shows Deadwood and Succession in smaller roles, per IMDb. She also revealed that they were working together on a play in a 2020 interview with Hamptons. “We are currently rehearsing in London. Brian is directing me in a play called Sinners by Israeli writer Joshua Sobol. It is the story of a university professor who is awaiting to be stoned to death for adultery. I am also co-producing it with Lawryn Lacroix and the play is executive produced by Hamptonite and Broadway producer Jayne Baron Sherman,” she said at the time.

Brian Has Been Married Twice Before

Before Nicole, there were two other women that Brian called his wife. His first marriage was to Lillian Monroe-Carr in 1966, but they split up the following year. In 1968, he married Caroline Burt, who he was wed to until 1986. They also had a daughter Margaret and a son Alan. Alan is also an actor.