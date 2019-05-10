‘Detective Pikachu’: See Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Sweetest Red Carpet Pics In Honor Of His New Movie

We can’t get enough of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – and now that his film ‘Pokemon: Detective Pikachu’ hits theater today, May 10, there’s all the more reason to reflect back on this couple’s cutest moments.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu hits theaters today, May 10, but before it was even released, it blessed us with an unexpected gift. Ryan Reynolds voices the titular character which means he was invited to the film’s premiere on May 2. Naturally, his plus-one was his wife, Blake Lively. Now, if you follow this couple you know that they’re always a delight on red carpets – but also have a slight tendency to unveil major family news on them. Just like when Blake showed up pregnant to the 2014 Angel Ball with their first daughter, James, the parents of two revealed that they’ll soon be parents of three at the Detective Pikachu premiere.

Blake was absolutely glowing when she walked the carpet while supporting her husband’s film. She opted to match the Pikachu aesthetic by wearing a yellow sequined spaghetti strap dress that hugged her growing baby bump. Her bump was also emphasized thanks to the ribbon tied right next to her midsection and the stereotypical I’m-Pregnant-And-This-Is-Where-My-BB-Is placement of her hand on her stomach. She was beaming from ear-to-ear as Ryan smiled closely next to her while rocking a khaki suit and denim vest.

Since the Detective Pikachu release gives us a reason to gush over this couple, we’re going to run with the opportunity. From the Met Gala to the Cannes Film Festival, these two have been charming us to no end on every red carpet they walk together. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of their sweetest moments together at major events.