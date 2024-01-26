Blake Bell’s Wife: Meet the Chiefs Tight End’s Love Lyndsay Bell

Blake Bell is in the running for his next Super Bowl ring! As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, Blake and Travis Kelce will be serving as the Chiefs’ two tight ends. While Blake, 32, has moved around a bit during his NFL career, between the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Dallas Cowboys, he’s won two Super Bowl rings during both of his stints with the Chiefs.

Cheering him on through the game will be his wife Lyndsay Bell! The pair have been together for a very long time, and married for almost three years. Ahead of their playoff game against the Ravens, get to know more about Blake’s marriage to Lyndsay.

How Did Blake Meet Lyndsay?

Blake and Lyndsay have been together for over a decade, per People. The pair first went public with their relationship in 2013, after meeting at the University of Oklahoma, per Sportskeeda. Blake began sharing cute photos of himself and Lyndsay on his social media in their early days of dating.

They Got Married in 2021

It’s not totally clear when Blake proposed to Lyndsay, but he did share a photo wishing his fiancée a happy 30th birthday in December 2020. The pair tied the knot at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in 2021. Lyndsay sported a plunging gown for their wedding at the church. In December 2021, Blake shared one of their wedding photos with a birthday message for his wife. “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife!! Can’t wait to celebrate you! I love you!” he wrote.

They Have a Daughter Together

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter Brinleigh, in September 2022. When Lyndsay celebrated her first Mother’s Day, Blake shared an adorable photo of her cradling their daughter on Instagram. “Happy Mothers Day to the one that does it all! Brinleigh and I Love you!!” he wrote.

Lyndsay Has Hung Out With Taylor Swift

Lyndsay is no stranger to the Chiefs games, and she’s regularly been seen cheering her hubby on from the stands! Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany even revealed that Lyndsay had given her a “backup jacket,” after her daughter Sterling spilt a “whole water bottle” on herself in a November Instagram Story.

As Taylor Swift has been attending games to support Travis Kelce, she’s made friends with Brittany and seemingly Lyndsay as well. The three of them were seen together cheering on their partners at a few games, and the three of them were spotted grabbing a bite at Spago in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly.

She Mostly Keeps Private

While she’s been seen at the games, Lyndsay appears to enjoy staying out of the spotlight. Even though she occasionally makes appearances on her husband’s social media, Lyndsay keeps her Instagram private.