Bill Cosby’s Kids: Meet His 5 Grown Children, All With ‘E’ Names

Bill Cosby’s kids not only share the same mother but same initials as all their names start with the letter ‘E.’ Here’s everything you need to know about his 5 children.

Bill Cosby, 84, and his wife Camille Cosby, 77, have had five children during their 58-year marriage. Once affectionately dubbed America’s dad, the comedian’s reputation was tarnished after 60 women have spoken out and claimed that he sexually assaulted them, with the claims ranging from groping to rape. While many of these instances had happened too long ago for him to be convicted, he was able to be tried for sexually assaulting his former friend Andrea Constand in 2004 and was found guilty on three counts of 2018. The decision was reversed due to a legal technicality and he was freed in 2021.

Camille has stood by his side throughout the accusations and trials. In a public statement in 2014, after over 16 women had come forward with accusations, she defended him and insisted he was innocent. When he was freed in 2021, he rushed straight to his wife in New York City after visiting his home in Elkins Park, PA. She hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring at the time which led to speculations of divorce. Their rep has since spoken out and maintained that they’re still happily married. Here’s everything you need to know about their five kids.

Erika Ranee Cosby

Erika Ranee Cosby was born a year after Bill and Camille Cosby wed on April 8, 1965, and is their eldest daughter. The 56-year-old is a contemporary painter and an adjunct professor of Art at New York University. She received her MFA in painting from the University of California, Berkeley. awarded a studio grant from THe Marie Walsh Sharpe Art Foundation, 2011/12. Her work has been exhibited widely throughout New York at the Bronx Museum, THe Last Brucennial, The Parlour Bushwick, BravinLee Programs, Storefront Ten Eyck, FiveMyles, TSA Gallery, David & Schweitzer Contemporary, and MAW Gallery

“My recent paintings express the hums and beats of small worlds writ large,” she says of her art on her website. “I build each painting through a form of layering, drawing from the detritus of my daily experiences. I’m interested in the preservation of stories and in harnessing moments of stasis as a counterpoint to the transient impermanence of this digital communication age. I take cues from the cacophany of city streets, its sounds and smells, as well as from minutiae of the natural world, and pull it all together in an intuitive visual freestyle.”

Erinn Cosby

Erinn Cosby was born a year after on July 23, 1966. The 55-year-old made headlines when she accused Mike Tyson of rape when she was just 23 years old. She and her father weren’t on the best terms at the time. In fact, they had been feuding so badly that he allegedly leaked a story about her drug and alcohol abuse. So it’s no surprise that she wasn’t thrilled about his response to the allegations against Tyson.

“He played more of a conciliatory role. She thought he should have handled it more like a father-daughter than like a politician or celebrity,” said Louis J. Terminello, who was Erinn Cosby’s attorney at the time. “I don’t think he quite looked at it that way.” The two have allegedly repaired their relationship following her brother’s passing.

Ennis Cosby

Ennis Cosby was born on April 15, 1969, and was Bill and Camille’s only son. He was tragically murdered on January 16, 1997, at just 27 years old during an attempted robbery. Ennis didn’t have a role in the robbery but was rather an innocent bystander. He was changing a tire on California’s Interstate 405 in Los Angeles when 18-year-old Mikhail Markhasev approached him for money. When Ennis took too long to hand over the money, the teenager shot him. Ennis was studying to be a special education teacher at the time at Columbia University Teachers College. Bill’s late son is said to be the inspiration of the character Theo Huxtable.

Ensa Cosby

Ensa Cosby was born on April 8, 1973. She, unfortunately, died from renal disease on February 23, 2018, at 44 years old. She reportedly was going through a slew of health issues and was awaiting a kidney transplant before she passed. In her last days, she spoke out and advocated for her father amid the allegations of sexual assault. “The accusations against my father have been one-sided since the beginning, and when he tried to defend himself he was sued in civil court,” she told Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” in May 2017.

She added, “I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I have witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary work be dismissed without any proof. I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

Evin Cosby

Bill and Camille’s youngest child Evin Cosby was born on August 27, 1976. The 45-year-old is a luxury boutique shop owner and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology. She made headlines when she published a public letter defending her dad and condemning the media in April 2017.

“The public persecution of my dad, my kids’ grandfather, and the cruelty of the media and those who speak out branding my father a rapist’ without ever knowing the truth and who shame our family and our friends for defending my dad, makes all of this so much worse for my family and my children,” her letter on NNPA Newswire read.