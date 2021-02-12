Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

Some of our favorite stars including Hailey Baldwin & Kaia Gerber embraced the cold weather in fabulous outfits this week & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities!

We’re already halfway through February and some of our favorite stars have been rocking fabulous winter outfits. From Hailey Baldwin’s plunging blazer ensemble to Kaia Gerber’s slouchy khaki pants – the stars have been looking super stylish. We rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week and you can see all of them below.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey looked fabulous when she was out in LA on Feb. 10 rocking a plunging Eterne Long Sleeve Deep V Bodysuit in Black tucked into black flared The Attico High-Waisted Trousers, a matching The Attico Blue Blazer Super Drop, bright neon green The Attico Devon Patent Leather Mules, a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch, an Akings First Aid Face Mask, and a Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia looked casually chic when she was out in LA on Feb. 11 rocking a pair of high-waisted, super baggy trousers with a skintight white short-sleeve cropped top. She accessorized her look with a pair of Vans Authentic Sneakers in White, a Celine Ava Bag in Tan, and a black face mask.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie, 22, was out in West Hollywood on Feb. 11 when she showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of short black shorts with a dark gray baggy Fear of God Essentials Half Zip on top. She tied her look together with a pair of UGG Classic Mini 2 Boots in Sky Grey, an Emi Jay Big Effing Clip in Rose Shell, and a Prada Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag Nylon.

Emily Ratajkowski

Mother-to-be, Emily Ratajkowski, 29, bundled up for the cold weather in NYC on Feb. 10, when she threw on a bright orange, puffy oversized The North Face Gore Dryloft Jacket with a pair of tight black leggings, a black Evolvetogether We Stand Together Mask, a pair of New Balance 574 Sneakers, and high socks.