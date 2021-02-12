Fashion

Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

Hailey Bieber looked like she means business, as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday afternoon. The stunning model headed to a business brunch, wearing a to die for Power Suit from Attico. She added a pop of color with bright green heels from the same designer, and a pair of cool shades to finish off her stunningly chic look. Pictured: Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL5210748 100221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Model Kaia Gerber goes for coffee and spent 7 hours in the hair salon to upgrade her hairstyle in Studio City. 11 Feb 2021 Pictured: Kaia Gerber. Photo credit: Porkys/CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA732835_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie showing her legs in West Hollywood after a workout session. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Some of our favorite stars including Hailey Baldwin & Kaia Gerber embraced the cold weather in fabulous outfits this week & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities!

We’re already halfway through February and some of our favorite stars have been rocking fabulous winter outfits. From Hailey Baldwin’s plunging blazer ensemble to Kaia Gerber’s slouchy khaki pants – the stars have been looking super stylish. We rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week and you can see all of them below.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin looked fabulous in a black suit while out in LA on Feb. 10. (SplashNews)

Hailey looked fabulous when she was out in LA on Feb. 10 rocking a plunging Eterne Long Sleeve Deep V Bodysuit in Black tucked into black flared The Attico High-Waisted Trousers, a matching The Attico Blue Blazer Super Drop, bright neon green The Attico Devon Patent Leather Mules, a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch, an Akings First Aid Face Mask, and a Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber was out in LA on Feb. 11 rocking high-waisted trousers with a white T-shirt. (MEGA)

Kaia looked casually chic when she was out in LA on Feb. 11 rocking a pair of high-waisted, super baggy trousers with a skintight white short-sleeve cropped top. She accessorized her look with a pair of Vans Authentic Sneakers in White, a Celine Ava Bag in Tan, and a black face mask.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie showed off her toned legs in a pair of shorts & an oversized sweatshirt when she was out in West Hollywood on Feb. 11. (BACKGRID)

Sofia Richie, 22, was out in West Hollywood on Feb. 11 when she showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of short black shorts with a dark gray baggy Fear of God Essentials Half Zip on top. She tied her look together with a pair of UGG Classic Mini 2 Boots in Sky Grey, an Emi Jay Big Effing Clip in Rose Shell, and a Prada Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag Nylon.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski braced the cold NYC weather in an oversized orange puffy jacket & leggings on Feb. 10. (BACKGRID)

Mother-to-be, Emily Ratajkowski, 29, bundled up for the cold weather in NYC on Feb. 10, when she threw on a bright orange, puffy oversized The North Face Gore Dryloft Jacket with a pair of tight black leggings, a black Evolvetogether We Stand Together Mask, a pair of New Balance 574 Sneakers, and high socks.