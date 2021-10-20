The 8 Best Celebrity Halloween Nails

Halloween is almost here & if you’re looking for the perfect manicure, you’re in luck because we rounded up the best celebrity Halloween nails that will give you major inspo!

With Halloween just days away, it’s time to start thinking of your manicure. Whether you want it to match your costume or you just want a cool design – do not fret – because we have a bunch of great ideas for you.

To help inspire your next manicure, we rounded up the best celebrity Halloween nails that will have you running to the salon in no time, and you can see them all below.

Megan Thee Stallion’s vampire nails

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her Halloween manicure which featured long white tips that resembled teeth. All of her nails were square-shaped while her index and pinky fingers were sharp, representing fangs. On the two nails with fangs, she added blood droplets to make them look like vampire’s teeth.

Khloe Kardashian’s Cruella nails

Khloe Kardashian stole the show when she dressed up as Cruella De Vil when she rocked this sexy plunging black and white dress with long, acrylic nails. Her thumb and two middle fingers were painted white with black dots to resemble Dalmations while the rest of the nails were painted black.

Nina Dobrev’s Billie Eilish nails

Nina Dobrev dressed up as Billie Eilish for Halloween when she dyed her roots neon green and rocked a long manicure with ombre green colors. Each almond-shaped nail was individually painted a different shade of green ranging from light to dark.

Kim Kardashian’s Carole Baskin nails

Kim Kardashian dressed up as Carole Baskin from the hit Netflix series, Tiger King. For her nails, she rocked a tan manicure covered in black cheetah spots. Not only did we love her manicure, but we also loved her entire costume and you can shop the look, right here.

Christina Aguilera’s blood nails

Christina Aguilera rocked a super cool french manicure for Halloween but instead of the tips being white lines, she chose to do red blood splatters. Each nail tip was lined with bright red blood.

Tia Mowry’s candy corn nails

If you’re looking for a fun manicure that’s also simple, look no further than Tia Mowry’s candy corn nails. She rocked her natural nails without any acrylics and each nail bed was painted in orange stripes while completely covered in sparkles.

Behati Prinsloo’s spooky nails

Behati Prinsloo rocked a super cool manicure featuring ghosts, spider webs, and skulls. She rocked her natural length and had each nail painted jet black while the designs were painted in white.