Angelina Jolie’s 10 Most Classic Outfits Perfect For Your Work Wardrobe — Pencil Skirts & More

Angelina Jolie stepped out in a chic pencil skirt and button down shirt in Los Angeles, and gave us major work wardrobe inspo. See more of her classic style here.

Angelina Jolie, 44, was spotted in downtown Los Angeles on July 24, arriving for a meeting in the most perfect work-appropriate outfit. She wore a silk white button-down shirt, knee-length pencil shirt, classic black pumps and large sunglasses. She carried a tan trench coat and rocked a brown bag. She always steps out in classic, timeless pieces, using neutral colors to ground her look. We have long-admired her style, and it’s giving us seriously inspiration to revamp our office outfits!

Angelina does so much work at the United Nations, and she’s always dressing the part. She wants to be taken seriously, and her outfits convey that. She loves a fitted pencil skirt, and is partial to silk white shirts. The classic combo is a winning look, for an interview or a more-conservative office. She frequently carries structured bags and wears nude heels. Accessories like these really elevate your outfits. Plus, choosing nude shoes in your skin color elongates legs and are super flattering.

By having classic, perfectly tailored pieces, you can mix and match and get more for your money. It’s great to invest in classic styles like button down shirts and pencil skirts, because these silhouettes will never go out of style. Long, lean lines will always be your friend! You’re always sure to put your best foot forward at work by emulating Angelina’s classic style! See more of her best outfits, from maxi dresses to sheaths to skirts, in the gallery attached above.