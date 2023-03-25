Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Kids: Meet His 5 Children, Including Son Nicholas Who Died Of Stomach Cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the most famous composers of Broadway musicals

The musician’s works include ‘Phantom Of The Opera’, ‘Cats’, and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

The British icon lost one of his 5 children to stomach cancer in 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber suffered a devastating loss in 2023 when his son Nicholas died at the age of 43 following a battle with stomach cancer. The family shared the news of Nicholas’ passing in a heartbreaking statement. “I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” Andrew said to People on March 25, 2023. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the legendary composer added. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicolas was Andrew’s second child from his first marriage to Sarah Hugill. The former couple also had an older daughter Imogen. They would go on to divorce in 1983, after 12 years of marriage. He then wed soprano Sarah Brightman, who later starred as the lead in his ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ in 1984 and divorced her six years later. They did not have any children together, however, with his next wife, Madeleine Gurdon, Andrew added three more children to the brood: Alastair, William and Isabella. Meet all of Andrew’s children, below.

Imogen

Andrew and Sarah welcomed their first child together, daughter Imogen, on March 31, 1977. She couldn’t shake the Broadway baby in her as she followed in her father’s Great White Way footsteps. As a writer and producer, Imogen is known for “The Broadway.com Show” (2013), “The Tony Beat” (2016) and “Broadway.com 2016 Tony Awards Special”(2016), per her IMDB.

Imogen was also a contributor to MSNBC, and was regularly seen on the Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network as a political commentator. She’s also an author, writing The Single Girl’s Survival Guide in 2007. And her Instagram is full of amazing snaps with her father!

Nicholas

Nicholas, born on July 2, 1979, followed in his father’s footsteps, and was a Grammy nominated composer and record producer. He wrote The Little Prince in 2011 and the recent Fat Friends The Musical. He was also the composer for six episodes of the BBC drama “Love, Lies and Records,” and he composed the music for the film The Last Bus, per IMDb. Nicolas is survived by his wife Polly Wiltshire, who he wed in 2018.

Alastair

Alastair is the oldest son from Andrew’s marriage to Madeleine. He was born on May 3, 1992. He was a music manager before becoming a director at The Other Songs Limited.

He also has an active social media presence. On his Instagram, he shared a very recent and rare snap with his little brother Billy! “Being brothers helps immeasurably – we are more solid than ever and have a shared vision,” he wrote alongside the snap of Billy in New York City.

William

As mentioned, William, aka Billy, is also in the music field, and working with his big brother, Alastair. Born on May 3, 1992, Billy has kept a very private profile in his public life. He also keeps his social media accounts on private at this time.

Isabella

The youngest of Andrew’s brood was born April 30, 1996. Isabella is a creative director of her own company Bella Webber, which she set up in 2021. Like her older brother Billy, she keeps a low profile on social media as well, and not much is known publicly about her.