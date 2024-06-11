 Natalie Portman Thanks Friends After Benjamin Millepied Divorce – Hollywood Life

Natalie Portman Thanks Friends Who ‘Lift’ Her ‘Up’ After Benjamin Millepied Divorce

Natalie Portman shouted out her friends in a birthday post shared via Instagram.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 11, 2024 3:26PM EDT
Natalie Portman
View gallery
Paris, FRANCE - **FILE PHOTOS** Black Swan actress Natalie Portman is all smiles with Director Todd Haynes and enjoying fine wine with lots of talks at the restaurant Georges in Paris. natalie's husband, Benjamin Millepied can be seen a few feet away engaged in conversation with an unidentified woman. **SHOT ON 05/29/2023** Pictured: Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Natalie Portman takes advantage of a break in the weather and goes shopping with her husband Benjamin and their two kids in Los Angeles. The doting mom could be seen holding her kids' hands as they grabbed a quick snack. At one point it looks like Natalie loses her cool for a moment and yells at her son for a minute. Pictured: Natalie Portman, Aleph Millipied, Amalia Millepied BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Westwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied step out with their kids and treat them to the arts and visit a local museum to start the week. Pictured: Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Natalie Portman shared that she is thankful for “friends who lift me up” in a birthday post shared to Instagram on Sunday, June 9. “This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again,” captioned the 43-year-old.

The Black Swan actress released snaps of herself alongside her friends on different occasions. Many of her Hollywood gals praised her on her special day, such as Reese Witherspoon who commented, “incredible diamond of a human! I love you.” Kerry Washington noted “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL HUMAN,” and Isla Fisher shared, “Ports I love you. Happy Birthday. I’m so grateful you were born.”

This special shoutout comes shortly after Natalie split from her estranged husband, Benjamin Millepied – whom she met on the set of Black Swan – in August 2023. Throughout their 11 years of marriage, the then-couple welcomed Aleph and Amalia, whom “she and Ben really love” and “are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be,” an insider told People back in March. Two months prior to the split, it was rumored that the 47-year-old dancer was unfaithful with Camille Étienne.

Though neither have addressed the infidelity allegations, Natalie gave Vanity Fair a subtle message when asked. “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it…” referring to the chatter surrounding her marriage. 

Natalie found a sacred place throughout this phase of her life, and that was with her friends. “I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don’t do industry things when we hang out…We’re not going to Hollywood parties, we’re having dinners at home in the backyard,” she shared to the outlet.

Despite the heartbreak, an insider told Us Weekly, “Natalie is her confident self [again]…It took her a while to get her smile back after the divorce, but she has turned a corner…She’s really coming into her own self-happiness.”

ad