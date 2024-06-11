TikTok Star Miranda Derrick Claims Her Life Was ‘Put in Danger’ After ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Doc Aired

Image Credit: TikTok

Miranda Derrick spoke out about receiving threats following the release of the Netflix documentary Dancing With the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult in an Instagram video on Monday, June 10. The TikTok star’s parents and sister Melanie Wilking were both heavily featured in the documentary, which accuses the 7M management company of having ties to the controversial Shekinah Church. It also includes allegations of Robert Shinn, the company’s founder and a pastor in the church, of being controlling. “Before this documentary, my husband and I, we felt safe. Now that this documentary is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger,” Miranda began her statement.

The TikToker continued and detailed some of the harsher backlash that they’ve received since the documentary came out, including violent threats. “We have both been followed in our cars. We have received hate mail, death threats. People have been sending us messages to commit suicide. We’ve been stalked. Someone said that ‘If I see you on the street, I’m going to come and gut you. So you should get security.’ Someone also said that ‘If I see you walking on the sidewalk, I’m going to come and shove you in the trunk of my car,'” she said.

Miranda continued and explained that she also feels like the documentary set her and her family back from the progress they’ve made to heal their relationship. “I have been getting together with my family for the past couple years privately to work on our relationship to make things right to mend what has been broken, and I’ve been loving it,” she said. “This documentary has made it very difficult to continue doing that and honestly, I think that my parents, my sister have focused so much on this documentary that they’ve forgotten about working on any relationship with me, and that hurts. That hurts me to say.”

Despite the negative response, Miranda said that she does think she’ll get back to her usual content in the near future. “I see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m going to get back to posting and dancing and doing what I just absolutely love,” she said.