Hunter Biden Found Guilty on Federal Gun Charges

Hunter Biden has been found guilty on three felony federal gun charges. The verdict was returned on Tuesday, June 11. While no sentencing date has been announced, President Joe Biden’s son may face up to 25 years in prison from the charges, but it is unlikely. Biden looked forward in court as the verdict was read, according to multiple reports.

Two of the counts that Biden was charged with were for lying on a form, where he stated that he was not using illegal drugs when he bought a revolved in October 2018, according to NBC News. The third charge was for possessing a firearm while using a narcotic. Biden has been forthcoming about his past struggles with addiction. He had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. During the trial, Biden’s exes had testified about his drug use and the time that he had purchased the gun.

This was the first trial for a child of a sitting president. It’s unclear how the verdict will affect the president’s re-election efforts against former President Donald Trump in November. Trump also has his own series of legal issues, including recently being found guilty on 34 felony counts in relation to the hush money payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The former president is expected to appeal the verdict, but he’s also up for three other felony indictments.

Despite having the ability to pardon his son, the president had previously stated that he would not do so if he was found guilty in an interview with ABC News a few days after the trial began. On the first day of the trial, Biden released a statement showing support for his son. “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” he said, via Politico. “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us.”