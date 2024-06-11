Courteney Cox Re-Enacts Moves From Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ Music Video: Watch

Courteney Cox can still dance like it’s 1984. The actress, 59, re-enacted her moves from Bruce Springsteen’s classic video for the Born in the U.S.A. hit “Dancing in the Dark” in a hilarious Instagram video on Sunday, June 9. The clip is captioned with the phrase “Asking my mom how she danced in the 80’s [sic].” Courteney showed that she’s still got it!

At the start of the clip, Courteney was wearing a turquoise zip-up sweater and a pair of jeans and doing some simple dance moves over generic 80s-sounding music. She then shakes her head, and a record scratches. She unzips her sweatshirt to reveal that she’s wearing the same white Springsteen shirt that she wore in the music video. Clarence Clemons’ iconic saxophone solo can be heard, and then she does the dance moves she does in the video, before cutting to the clip of her dancing on stage with the Boss in the Brian de Palma-directed music video.

In the comment section, so many people loved that Courteney was making reference to her part in the video. Even though Courteney has gone on to so many other roles, the “Dancing in the Dark” video was one of her first breakout appearances. The video was part of the first night of Bruce’s legendary Born in the U.S.A. tour.

The Scream actress has opened up about the early career breakthrough on a few occasions. She recalled going to the audition and being nervous in a 2017 appearance on The Off Camera Show. “I don’t think I’m in the right place, cause I can barely touch my toes,” she said. “I remember having a conversation with Brian de Palma, and I was really nervous. He just talked to me, and then he said, ‘Will you dance?'”

Courteney continued and said that there was going to be a longer plot that was cut from the video, but Brian told her that Bruce would pluck one of three actresses out of the audience. She admitted that she was hoping that it wouldn’t be her dancing in front of 30,000 people. Since then, she’s credited it as a major turning point in her career. “It got me in the door to so many places,” she said.