Jelly Roll Delivers Emotional CMA Fest Speech Outside of the Juvenile Detention Center He Was In

Jelly Roll reflected on his past while delivering an emotional speech at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. Per a viral fan-captured TikTok video, the 39-year-old musician explained on June 8 that the juvenile detention center was “right behind [him] in the same parking lot.”

“Y’all make some noise for the boys and girls over there at the juvenile center for me — one time, as loud as you can,” Jelly Roll said to the crowd. “And the reason I wanted you to make noise was because I know they [can] hear us. And I know they can hear us ’cause I was one of them one time.”

The “Wild Ones” artist went on to point out that he was “in and out of jail” and was “in and out of drug addiction” in the past.

While fighting back tears, Jelly Roll concluded, “And tonight I am headlining CMA Fest on Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium.”

The Grammy nominee has been in jail around 40 times in his life on drug-related charges, according to multiple outlets. He was arrested for the first time when he was 14 years old. Before he skyrocketed to fame in 2023, Jelly Roll created a new life for himself. Although he has not been in rehab for addiction, the country rapper visits recovery facilities across the U.S. to speak with people about their experiences.

Earlier this month, the “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker revealed that an international tour had been put on hold due to his past felonies. While speaking with Jon Bon Jovi, per Interview Magazine, Jelly Roll noted he was “so excited [to perform outside the U.S.]” and added, “We’re figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas.”

“It’s funny, America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won’t let me come because of my felonies,” Jelly Roll added. “We’re working on that. I think it’s going to work in my favor.”

