Chappell Roan Dresses as Statue of Liberty for Gov Ball Set, Claims She Turned Down White House Performance

Chappell Roan may not have been the headliner, but she certainly stole the show as she performed at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York City on Sunday, June 9. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess singer, 26, emerged on stage from a literal Big Apple, while dressed as one of the city’s most famous icons: the Statue of Liberty. Besides an epic performance of her hit songs, Chappell also gave a rousing political speech, where she explained why she turned down a White House performance.

As Chappell began her set, the large apple rotated around, and she was seen covered in green paint, resembling Lady Liberty’s color. She had a crown designed to resemble the famed landmark’s, and she sported a skirt with a cut off, showing off her rear end, which was also covered in the paint. She held a torch like the Statue of Liberty’s in one hand and a giant joint in the other, which she passed to one of her back-up dancers. Her bandmates were also dressed in two-piece outfits made to resemble NYC’s famous yellow taxis.

Besides her feel-good pop songs, Chappell also took time to address political issues onstage. She took time to make a reference to the famous words written on the Statue of Liberty to advocate for LGBTQ+ people, women, and people in occupied territories. “I am in drag of the biggest queen of all, but in case you have forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ That means freedom and trans rights. That means freedom and women’s rights, and it especially means freedom for all people in oppressed,” she said, before getting emotional. “It especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

At another point in the show, Chappell claimed that the White House had reached out to her about performing at a Pride event, which she declined. “This is a response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride. We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come,” she said.

In addition to her political messages, Chappell also debuted a new song, which was fitting for her massive set in the City that Never Sleeps. The new song was called “Subway,” and it’s a pretty ballad, stepping away from her upbeat hits.