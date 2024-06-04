Trina McGee Pregnant: ‘Boy Meets World’ Actress, 54, Expecting Fourth Child

Trina McGee is pregnant with her fourth child! The actress announced that she’s expecting a new baby in an Instagram post on Monday, June 3. She made the exciting announcement in a post with only text, set to The Supremes’ classic song “Baby Love.” She didn’t include many other details, but she did ask fans to keep her in their prayers, because she’s having the baby at an older age of 54.

In the post, Trina sounded a little surprised by the exciting news but hoped that everything goes smoothly. “At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you,” she wrote. In the caption, she announced that she’d take a break from social media. “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

Trina has had a variety of acting roles over the years, but to 90s kids, she’ll always be remembered for playing Shawn Hunter’s girlfriend Angela Moore on the hit sitcom Boy Meets World. She’s also reprised the role on Girl Meets World.

Trina’s three older children are from previous relationships. She shares two kids with her ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis, who she was married to from 1991 to 2001. She’s been married to actor Marcello Thedford for over 16 years, according to People. Despite the recent exciting announcement, Trina mostly keeps her relationship private.

Before making the exciting pregnancy announcement, Trina did give a glimpse of her baby bump in a photo shared on her vacation the same day. She sported a beautiful blue bathing suit top with a long gray skirt. Her baby bump could be seen poking out under the top. She also rocked a straw hat and had a yummy-looking dessert in her hand. She also included Donna Summers’ song “Last Dance” along with the photo. “If I show up at your door with a coconut cake we bout to have fun,” she wrote in the caption.