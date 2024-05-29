Zac Efron & Nicole Kidman Share Steamy Scenes in ‘A Family Affair’ Trailer

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman spice up a new romance in the upcoming Netflix film, A Family Affair, set to release on June 28. In the teaser, Nicole’s character Brooke falls in love with Zara’s — played by Joey King — former boss Chris Cole — played by the High School Musical alum — but the downfall here is that her daughter quit working for Chris and hates him.

“@nicolekidman @zacefron & @joeyking star in a real mother-ker of a love story. A FA MILY AFFAIR premieres June 28,” wrote a Netflix under an Instagram post.

“Imagine telling the Zac Efron from HSM1 that one day he’d be making out with NICOLE KIDMAN,” replied a fan to the post. “This is like the comedic version of The Idea Of You!” commented another fan.

From steamy hot kisses between the on-screen couple to Zara getting knocked out by a door, the film will give viewers an laugh-out-loud rom-com, especially thanks to the producers from the Anyone but You.

“I know him very well. He’s self-absorbed and selfish…He’s going to hurt her, and I will have to kill him,” expressed the Kissing Booth star in the trailer.

Later on in the trailer, the Aquaman actress shared to her on-screen daughter, “I love being your mother more than anything in this world. But I’m starting to feel things I never thought I would feel again. Not since your father.”

“No! You did not just say that,” Zara responded in return.

Alongside these fellow actors, Richard Lagravenese (director), Carrie Solomon (writer), and actresses Kathy Bates and Liza Kosher finish off the cast.This film is not the first rodeo for Nicole and Zac. They both previously worked on the 2012 film The Paperboy.

With this film adding to the long list of projects throughout the 56-year-old actress’ triumphant career, she was praised by Jennifer Aniston in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter thanking her for the support. “When we did that movie in Hawaii [2011’s Just Go With It], you [Nicole] helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through…Just to have that community, it’s very helpful.”