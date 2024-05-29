 Charli XCX Cries While Talking to a Child About ‘Doing Your Own Thing’ – Hollywood Life

Charli XCX Cries While Talking to Child About ‘Doing Your Own’ Thing in Cute Video: Watch

The "Boom Clap" singer got emotional while chatting with a young child as part of the popular internet series 'Recess Therapy.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 29, 2024 11:22AM EDT
charli xcx
View gallery
Exclusive All Round Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock (10095144t) Charli XCX Exclusive - Women In Harmony Brunch, Inside, Sunset Tower Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2019
English singer Charli XCX performs during the WorldPride 2023 Opening Concert in Sydney, Australia 24 February 2023. Sydney WorldPride 2023, Australia - 24 Feb 2023
New York city, NY - Popstar Charlie XCX is sizzling hot donning a red gown accompanied by a matching fur BOA while out in New York. Charlie makes time to strike a pose after performing at Manhattan Center. Pictured: Charli XCX BACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Charli XCX found a kindred spirit in an unlikely place! The popstar, 31, got choked up while talking to a young man named Leif as part of the popular “Recess Therapy” series on TikTok. Charli and host Julian Shapiro-Barnum had a cute conversation with the child, and part of what he said for his ideal party really resonated with the Brat singer.

At the start of the interview, Julian asked Leif if he “likes to party,” and he responded “not really.” Julian let him know that that’s okay, and he explained why he’s not really a fan of partying. “People are just so energized, and I don’t really like being really energized,” Leif said.

@recesstherapy

Introverts Unite✊🫣 Full episode with the AMAZING @Charli XCX in bio! All in anticipation of her amazing new album Brat!!✨🌸

♬ original sound – Recess Therapy

Julian then gently asked if Leif had been crying, and he admitted that he had “a little bit,” and the host let him know that that’s just fine, telling him that everybody cries. “You can’t really stop your feelings,” Leif explained to him and Charli.

He then asked what his ideal party would be like. Leif responded simply that he would want to “Do my own thing.” Julian let him know that it would likely resonate with a lot of viewers, and it clear struck a chord for Charli, who seemed to get emotional. “I’m crying,” she said, before explaining to him that it’s a fine outlook to have. “Sometimes you just want to do your own thing, and like, hang out with yourself.”

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Later in the video, they ask Leif what type of music he likes, and he responds by telling them that he’s fan of “heavy metal.” Charli then asks to play him a song of hers, which may not have been metal, but it had a lot of heavy beat drops and distorted sounds in it. Unfortunately, Leif didn’t seem like he was a fan, covering his ears. At the end, they asked him for a review, but he responded, “I didn’t hear the song.”

For those who may not know, “Recess Therapy” is a web series where Julian interviews kids between the ages of two and nine years old while they play outside in New York City. He’s had quite a few major stars appear with him in recent clips, including Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

ad