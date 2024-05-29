Charli XCX Cries While Talking to Child About ‘Doing Your Own’ Thing in Cute Video: Watch

Charli XCX found a kindred spirit in an unlikely place! The popstar, 31, got choked up while talking to a young man named Leif as part of the popular “Recess Therapy” series on TikTok. Charli and host Julian Shapiro-Barnum had a cute conversation with the child, and part of what he said for his ideal party really resonated with the Brat singer.

At the start of the interview, Julian asked Leif if he “likes to party,” and he responded “not really.” Julian let him know that that’s okay, and he explained why he’s not really a fan of partying. “People are just so energized, and I don’t really like being really energized,” Leif said.

Julian then gently asked if Leif had been crying, and he admitted that he had “a little bit,” and the host let him know that that’s just fine, telling him that everybody cries. “You can’t really stop your feelings,” Leif explained to him and Charli.

He then asked what his ideal party would be like. Leif responded simply that he would want to “Do my own thing.” Julian let him know that it would likely resonate with a lot of viewers, and it clear struck a chord for Charli, who seemed to get emotional. “I’m crying,” she said, before explaining to him that it’s a fine outlook to have. “Sometimes you just want to do your own thing, and like, hang out with yourself.”

Later in the video, they ask Leif what type of music he likes, and he responds by telling them that he’s fan of “heavy metal.” Charli then asks to play him a song of hers, which may not have been metal, but it had a lot of heavy beat drops and distorted sounds in it. Unfortunately, Leif didn’t seem like he was a fan, covering his ears. At the end, they asked him for a review, but he responded, “I didn’t hear the song.”

For those who may not know, “Recess Therapy” is a web series where Julian interviews kids between the ages of two and nine years old while they play outside in New York City. He’s had quite a few major stars appear with him in recent clips, including Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.