Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Roasts Chris Hemsworth During Walk of Fame Ceremony

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth with a roast dedicated to the Thor actor after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 23. Prior to the event, the 59-year-old actor asked his Marvel friends — “What is Chris Hemsworth?” — to join in on the friendly banter by having them describe Chris in three words.

“Renner says, ‘Absurdly, annoyingly, amazing.’ Ruffalo came in strong with ‘friend from work.’ Scarlett got to the heart of it with ‘sensitive leading lady.’ Captain America calls him the ‘second best Chris.’ And I’ll bring it to the here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient,” said the Iron Man actor to his 40-year-old friend, cracking up.

Although Robert is known to make jokes, he shared a more emotional comment about his former superhero pal. “I want you to know I wrote all of my comments myself, which is why they are going to be quite insightful and brilliant,” he confessed. “Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend. Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, down under, he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal.”

Funny enough, Chris admitted in a recent an interview with Variety that he thought he was receiving the honorary star back in 2019. “I thought that was the Walk of Fame!” the Australian actor said. “So when we did it, I thought, ‘Oh cool, I’m getting a star…And someone told me, ‘No, that’s not what this is.’ I went along with it like I completely knew what was happening. It was kind of afterwards, I was like, ‘So, where’s the star?’”

Chris was accompanied on this special day by his wife Elsa Pataky, children – Sasha, Tristan, and India — and parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth. Co-star Anya Taylor-Joy and director George Miller of Furiosa, which was released on Friday, May 24, were also in attendance to celebrate the Hollywood star recipient.

– by Jessica Acosta