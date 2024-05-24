Nelly Furtado Slays Tiny Desk Concert Debut Wearing Wet-Looking Sheer T-Shirt

Nelly Furtado stunned as she performed as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series in a video released on Friday, May 24. Playing a career-spanning 20-minute set, Nelly, 45, brought her classics to the studio with a huge band. During the set, she sported a white tanktop, which had the appearance on a wet t-shirt showing a black bra underneath it.

Besides the white tank and black bra, the “Promiscuous” singer also sported a pair of dark jeans, a choker, a longer necklace with a star pendant on it, and some large hooped earrings. Throughout the performance, Nelly also delivered her songs with a cool, laidback feel, showing off some of her groove with her band accompanying her. She also busted a few dance moves as she rapped and sang her hits.

Nelly performed an 11-song setlist for her Tiny Desk debut. Her set included classics like “Promiscuous” and her remix of Missy Elliot’s “Get Ur Freak On”, as well as newer songs like “Love Bites.” She closed out with her classic “Maneater.” During her performance, she also shouted out her frequent collaborator Timbaland, and she said that he should have his own Tiny Desk Concert.

As she introduced her band, Nelly also revealed that her ex and longtime friend DJ Lil Jaz (whose real name is Jasper Gahunia) is in the band, and she gave a shoutout to the daughter they share together. “Last but not least, we have like the ultimate throwback today here. From my OG original band, this is DJ Lil Jaz, [an] incredible pioneer in the scratching world,” she said. “This set has been creative directed by my daughter Nevis, which this is her dad. And, thank you Nevis, great job!” Besides DJ Lil Jaz, Nelly pointed out that many members of her band were people that she’d worked with for a long time before.

The Tiny Desk appearance comes on the heels of her latest single “Love Bites,” which dropped on Wednesday, May 22. The song features Tove Lo and SG Lewis.