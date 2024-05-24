Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration Sues Ryan Garcia for Defamation

Logan Paul is stepping into the ring with Ryan Garcia, the legal ring that is. The pro wrestler, 29, announced that his beverage company Prime Hydration was suing Ryan, 25, for defamation on Thursday, May 23. Logan shared a scan of the legal filing on his Instagram. “I’ve had to spend the last couple months dismantling ridiculous claims about @drinkprime and it’s become obvious PRIME is under attack. Why?” he wrote in the caption.

In the filing, Logan accused the boxer of trying to drum up attention for himself by going after him and his beverage company. “Garcia has a history of stirring up controversy to promote his fights and personal brand, including by attacking other high-profile individuals and brands. Although Garcia at one time was on good terms with Prime, as Prime grew he decided to embark on a campaign of spreading lies about Prime, its hydration drink and one of Prime’s owners, Logan Paul,” the filing states.

Ryan shared multiple comments on X (formerly Twitter) disparaging Prime. “Prime is so s**t. Prime is so nasty it makes fish cry,” he wrote. “Drinking that prime f**king you up.”

In the caption, Logan detailed the reasons that he believes people have gone after Prime, giving a list of three. “1.) We’re a threat. PRIME is the most disruptive beverage in history and our competitors feel the pressure. It’s likely that we’ve been targeted as the victim of a smear campaign. 2.) Clout chasers know they can use PRIME’s goodwill for attention & views,” he wrote in the caption. “3.) People don’t like me or [fellow boxer and influencer] KSI. That’s fine. But if you don’t like PRIME, don’t drink it. No need to lie about the facts in an attempt to stay relevant.”

He continued and promised to take legal action to defend the company’s name. “Today we begin to hold those accountable who’ve damaged our brand for attention while we correct the narrative. We’re here to stay and will continue to change the world of hydration with bold flavors and creative innovation,” he wrote.

At the end of his post, Logan also accused Ryan of being a flat-earther and taking performance-enhancing drugs. “Ryan Garcia thinks the earth is flat,” he wrote in a post script. “Ryan Garcia tested positive for PEDs.”