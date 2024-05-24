‘Doge’ Meme Dog Dies: Kabosu Passes Away at 18

Image Credit: Getty

Doge meme Kabosu has died at the age of 18 – the owner Atsuko Sato revealed the news in an Instagram Post on Friday, May 24. The well-known pup had been battling leukemia and liver disease.

“Kaori-chan in the morning of May 24, I fell into a deep sleep. Not suffering and being carried by me I’m so tired of falling asleep. To all of you who have loved me for a long time, Thank you very much,” captioned the 62-year-old kindergarten teacher. “I think Kabo-chan was the happiest dog in the world. I was the happiest owner in the world. So much love to all of you. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude. To all of you who loved Kabosu,On the morning of the 24th of May, Kabosu crossed the rainbow bridge. Thank you all so much for your support over the years. She went very peacefully without suffering, as if falling asleep while feeling the warmth of my hands petting her.”

Shortly after the news was announced, the dog owner organized a farewell party for his loyal companion.

The Shiba Inu dog was welcomed to Atsuko’s life as a rescue dog in 2008. In February 2010, she skyrocketed to fame after being posted on the Japanese native’s blog. The famous picture of the pet captured crossing her paws on the sofa hit all social sites as relatable content. Kabosu was one of the very first pioneers in the world of memes. The dog eventually became the face of Doge Cryptocurrency – which released a statement on the passing.

“Today Kabosu, our community’s shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable. She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love. Please keep her spirit and her family in your heart, and most importantly carry her with you as your story continues – we are all fortunate for hers to have touched and shaped ours,” tweeted the crypto company on X .

The viral pup lived a happy life. “Kabosu is very different from the typical temperament of Shiba,” the owner said to The Verge in 2013. “She’s very gentle and calm; she loves being photographed.”