Lala Kent Says She Got Into ‘World War 3’ With Brittany Cartwright Over Babysitter Drama

Lala Kent isn’t exactly seeing eye-to-eye with fellow Bravo star Brittany Cartwright. In a sneak peek from part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion show, LaLa, 33, shared a surprising friendship update about her former costar.

“Brittany and I got into World War 3,” she told host Andy Cohen. “Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal. She reached out to my mother and was so f***ing out of pocket.”

The feud apparently started over some childcare issues, leading to Brittany, 35, texting Lala’s mom, Lisa Burningham.

“People like to get real Hollywood quickly and call babysitters nannies, alright. Babysitter and nanny? Very different thing,” Lala began. “Do not text my mother on the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl and say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?’ First of all, you’re in Kentucky with [your son] Cruz, and she said, ‘I have Jax yelling at me.’ And I said, ‘Well, then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead.’”

Andy, 55, appeared to agree with Lala’s position that parents can share babysitters with other parents. But according to the Vanderpump Rules star, Brittany seemingly got a little territorial.

“Had it not been Brittany, my mom would have slapped this hoe next time she saw her,” Lala proclaimed. “My 63-year-old f***ing mom is being questioned by Kentucky muffin. Are you joking?”

Brittany has not publicly commented on the clip, which is expected to air in full when the reunion concludes on Tuesday, May 28.

Both Lala and Brittany have had a friendship ever since they appeared together on Vanderpump Rules. Although Brittany left the show after season 8 in 2020, she recently filmed with Lala for the first season of The Valley as part of Janet Elizabeth Caperna’s county fair party.

They also spent quality time together off-camera earlier this year. “Girls night at 5pm!?” Brittany wrote via Instagram on January 7 when posing next to Lala. “Yes pleaseee! #ThisIs30s.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo with viewers able to stream new episodes the next day on Peacock.