Heidi Klum Sizzles in Copper Bikini Amid France Getaway in New Video

Heidi Klum proved she is ready for tan lines on her vacation while sharing an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 22. With sun rays hitting and wearing a copper bikini, the 50-year-old model described the start of her France getaway as, “First one with their towel down. Jetlagged. Ready to get a tan. With no one in sight.”

The German-American has been known to express herself through fashion ever since debuting in the 1990s as a Victoria’s Secret Angel on the runway.

Although she struts in bikinis and glamorous gowns, this fashion guru’s life was never this glamorous. She only had three pairs of heels to red carpet events in the early stages of her career. “That happens when you don’t come from a lot of money,” Heidi told PEOPLE in her 2023 StyleWatch cover story.

Although the America’s Got Talent judge did not come from wealth, she has become successful – and she has a way bigger closet now. “I have stuff everywhere. I have a huge walk-in closet. I have a really hard time throwing things away, because I know I’m going to wear this again at some point, and I do,” Heidi told the publication in 2023.

Aside from walk-in closets, this supermodel is known as the “Queen of Halloween.” She has dressed up in unique, one-of-a-kind costumes, such as a giant peacock in 2023 – which led to New York City streets being closed – a worm in 2022, a flesh-eating alien in 2019, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” werewolf outfit in 2017, and the list continues.

In an October 2023 interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the star spoke on her obsession with Halloween. “I love the fantasy of it all. I love the fantasy. I love becoming someone else for people to guess,” she said.

Heidi rocks these costumes at her annual Halloween party, where she invites many Hollywood stars. Every year, fans anticipate her costume will be revealed, as it is always something out of the ordinary. “I always like it for it to be a surprise,” the Project Runway alum said at the time. “Otherwise, people are like, ‘Oh, she’s gonna be this,’ and then I show up, and they’re like, ‘Eh, it wasn’t as good as I thought she was gonna do.’ So I always think it’s never good to talk about it.”

Though the 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model is known for fashion, she ventured into becoming a TV host for Project Runway and America’s Got Talent, producer, business woman and singer.

– Jessica Acosta