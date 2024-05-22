Nicole Brown’s Sisters Claim O.J. Simpson ‘Wreaked Havoc’ on Their Lives Ahead of Documentary Release

Nicole Brown’s three sisters Denise, Dominique, and Tanya have broken their silence about O.J. Simpson’s death in a new interview with People published on Wednesday, May 22. The three sisters opened up about their sister’s relationship with O.J., and they also shared their different memories of the former NFL player abusing their sister and learning more about his behavior when he was on trial for the murder of her and her friend Ron Goldman, which he was acquitted for.

The sisters were speaking to the magazine ahead of the new Lifetime documentary The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which will be air over the course of June 1 and June 2. Following O.J.’s death in April, Nicole’s sister Dominique, 59, said that they have “very complicated” feelings about his death. Tanya, 54, spoke about the volatile relationship between O.J. and their sister. “This is a person who’s been in our life for a very long time, who wreaked havoc on our family. It’s like the end of a chapter,” she said.

Denise, 66, also recalled the moment that their family received the call that Nicole had been murdered. She said that she instantly believed that the former football star was responsible. “It was gut-wrenching. I grabbed the phone, and the detective said, ‘Your sister’s been killed.’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he did it, he finally did it.’ I knew in my heart [it was O.J.],” she told the outlet.

O.J. was found not guilty of Nicole and Ron’s murders following the trial. Dominique shared that she didn’t want to speculate on whether her former brother-in-law was guilty, “because of the children.” She said, “I’m not going to answer.”

O.J. died following a battle with prostate cancer on April 10. He was 76 years old. Following his death, his family released a statement on social media. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” they said.