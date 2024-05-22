Kelly Rowland Seemingly Has Heated Exchange at Cannes Film Festival

Kelly Rowland seemed to get into it with a staff member while she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 21. A new video shows her seeming to get heated while talking to a security guard or usher while walking up the steps at the film festival. While it’s not clear what exactly she had the heated exchange about, she seemed to be very upset with the staff member she was talking to.

While walking the red carpet, Kelly, 43, was greeted by a staff member who tried to usher her up the steps. After reaching the first landing, she turned back and waved at photographers, when the staff member came up and put her arm out and seemed to try to get her to move up the stairs. The staff member had her arm up around the “Motivation” singer and Kelly appeared to be speaking to her as she ushered her away. Shortly after though, Kelly turned and seemed to scold her, pointing her finger at her.

O vídeo completo da Kelly Rowland tretando em Cannes. Pelo visto os seguranças tavam apressando ela, mas assim, de uma forma bem incisiva né, até grosseira. E a mulher encostou nela, e se tem uma coisa q frita americano é vc encostar neles sem motivo! pic.twitter.com/IR0AvxoDYE — Samir Duarte (@eusousamir) May 22, 2024

Kelly continued walking up the stairs and a blonde woman joined her and began talking to the staff member. The actress then turned around and appeared to say more to the staff member, continuing to point her finger, but it’s unclear what she was saying.

The Destiny’s Child alum has not publicly commented on the incident, but a source close to the situation gave some more context in a report from Daily Mail. “The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it,” they told the outlet. “By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot.”

While the details of the heated exchange are not confirmed, Kelly did look stunning at the event. She wore a gorgeous strap-less red gown, designed by Anamika Khanna. She accessorized with jewelry from Messika, including a beautiful diamond-encrusted necklace. Her hair was styled into a platinum blonde bob for the event. She shared a few more shots of her look on her Instagram.