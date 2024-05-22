Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Crying Over Daughter Violet’s High School Graduation

It’s her daughter’s graduation and she’ll cry if she wants to. Jennifer Garner is going viral after celebrating her oldest child’s graduation from high school.

“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓,” Jennifer, 52, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 21. “(Bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣).”

In the carousel of photos, the 13 Going on 30 actress poked fun at feeling emotional over the milestone everywhere she goes. Whether attending a school event or wearing 2024 glasses in her house, Jennifer is experiencing all the feels. “How are we gonna make it,” she asked while wiping away tears onboard an airplane. “What are we gonna do?”

The post instantly captured the attention of many moms, who couldn’t help but relate to the emotional sendoff Jennifer is experiencing with her daughter Violet, 18. (Jennifer also shares Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.)

“It’s a deep, searing pain/joy/grief/pride/mourning!!! Congratulations!” The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond wrote in the comments section. Reese Witherspoon added, “Oh honey … I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs.”

Others like Kyle Richards and Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t help but relate after their own kids experienced milestones at school. “Omg JEN I just stopped crying a week after Skys 13th so same girl same. LOVE you madly and stay strong 💪,” Rachel Zoe commented. Jenna Dewan added, “I will be exactly this 😂😭.”

During a recent interview on Today, Jennifer opened up about her parenting style. While chatting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the actress said she avoids helicopter parenting.

“I don’t know that I have some overarching philosophy,” she said in November 2023. “I just think they’re such cool people and I want to hear everything, and I want to be around. But I also think it’s OK if they suffer from a little bit of benign neglect.”

“Their lives are their own,” she continued. “I’m not trying to live their life, and I don’t mind that they see that I love mine.”

At the time of the interview, Jennifer also confirmed her three kids are not on social media. “They are not on TikTok or Instagram or Facebook or anything like that, and I’ll call that a win,” she said. “Who knows, that could change. You never know.”