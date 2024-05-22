Cardi B Stuns in Black Corset Bodysuit for Surprise Performance with Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla in NYC

Cardi B made a surprise appearance at Megan Thee Stallion’s concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 21. She joined the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 29, for three songs, including a brand new remix of “Wanna Be” by GloRilla, 24, who also joined them on stage for the performance. The crowd went absolutely nuts when Cardi, 31, came out on stage.

Cardi came out at the end of the second act of Megan’s set to perform “Wanna Be” with her and Glo. GloRilla has been the opening act on Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer” tour, and she’s been making regular appearances to rap her song “Wanna Be” with Megan. The Ehhthang Ehhthang rapper sported a black bikini top and matching bottoms for the performance. Megan sported a dark and reflective silver, lace-up body suit for the performance. Cardi brought total dominatrix vibes, as she rocked a leather corset with matching thigh-high boots, gloves, and fishnets.

Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion & Glorilla performing “Wanna Be” at Meg’s SOLD OUT show at MSG. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7nqMD6jm6a — Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) May 22, 2024

After the new remix of “Wanna Be,” Cardi stayed on stage to rap her hit song “WAP,” which features Megan. The “Savage” rapper has been performing the song regularly throughout her tour. With her special guest, Megan added one surprise song, performing the 2022 collaboration “Bongos” together. During the performance, Cardi bent over and Megan tapped on her butt, like it was a set of bongos.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion performing “WAP” at Meg’s SOLD OUT MSG show tonight. pic.twitter.com/n9QW2wUltc — Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) May 22, 2024

Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer” tour is still pretty early. The tour kicked off in early May, and it will run until July with a run of European dates, after wrapping up the American leg. GloRilla is the opener for much of the tour, but she’ll be sitting out some of the European dates and festival performances.

While fans were certainly excited to see Cardi make the surprise appearance at Madison Square Garden, many people are still patiently waiting for her to drop her long-anticipated sophomore record. Despite some back-and-forth, a representative for the “I Like It” rapper did confirm that she intends to drop the sophomore record at some point during 2024, according to Rolling Stone. Still, no official announcement has been made.