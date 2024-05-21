JoJo Siwa Claims She Got Punched in the Eye During 21st Birthday Celebration

JoJo Siwa revealed that her 21st birthday festivities got a little out of hand! The Dance Moms alum shared a few clips from her partying on TikTok on Sunday, May 19. A few people also shared clips of the “Karma” singer kicking off her 21st birthday with a celebration at Disney World, where she seemed to be visibly intoxicated. The clips drew mixed reactions from viewers. On top of the clip, she also wrote the words “Stream Karma” on the clip.

In one of the videos JoJo posted, she announced that she had been imbibing now that she was legally allowed to drink, but she also revealed that she had gotten an injury in the process. “It’s my 21st birthday. I’m drunk as f**k right now. “I got punched in the eye. It hurts really bad, but I’m okay.”

Despite repeating that she was “okay” a few times, she later appeared to mouth the words “I’m not okay.” Her voice was raspy and someone started throwing bread at her from off-camera. She also appeared to be stumbling around, as she wore a t-shirt with a picture of herself with Gene Simmons-inspired makeup on. “This is my liquor spread. Happy 21st birthday to me,” she announced in the clip. She also posted another video of herself dancing around to her song “Karma.”

In the comments, quite a few people made fun of Jojo for her high energy and child-friendly image, despite her frequent announcements that she was drunk. “JoJo Siwa is one of those friends that has a sip of alcohol and goes around saying how drunk they are,” one person wrote. “The LAST thing the internet needs is a DRUNK Jojo Siwa,” another commented.

A few onlookers also caught videos of JoJo during her birthday festivities at Disney World, where she was drinking in Epcot. In the clips, she had a beverage in her hand, and at one point, she tried to get a sing-along to her recent tune “Karma” going, but no one appeared to be familiar with the words. At another point, she was seen walking through the park, and an onlooker could be heard saying, “That’s JoJo Siwa, and she’s drunk off her a**.”