Can Gen Z and Millennials Save the Future of Animation? Gig Work’s Max Giraldo and Andrew Giraldo Say Yes

Image Credit: Max Giraldo

Streaming giants are tightening their purses and cutting back on animation leading to a new breed of independent animated shows. Led by scrappy innovators like Max Giraldo and Andrew Giraldo, co-creators of the upcoming series Gig Work, these Gen Z and millennial creators are harnessing the power of social media and fan funding to bring you original TV shows.

The animation industry has been shaken up in recent years, with streaming platforms pumping the brakes on many of their animated offerings. This has left many talented artists feeling the burn and searching for new ways to get their ideas off the ground. Creators like Max Giraldo are helping to lead the charge on a new model for television funding and distribution, following in the steps of popular indie shows like “Helluva Boss.”

Drawing inspiration from real life, Gig Work takes place in a dystopian future and tackles modern life’s challenges with dark humor and wit.

“We saw an opportunity to tell a story that was both entertaining and explored important societal issues,” says Max Giraldo. “Gig Work reflects the absurdities of our modern world and the uncertainty about our future with AI and climate change.”

Getting Gig Work off the ground wasn’t easy, though. With streaming services cancelling dozens of animated shows, Max turned to social media to build support. The risks paid off. He slowly built a small, but loyal fanbase while producing the show independently.

If the pilot is successful, Max plans to fund future episodes through licensing and merchandise. He has already created an online merch store for fans to help fund the project and promote the show. The shop features a full range of products from stickers to posters, beanies to ball caps, and tees to hoodies, priced from $3 to $60 USD. Not only can fans finance the work they love, but they can also spread the word by sporting the merch.

“The support we’ve gotten so far has been really encouraging,” Andrew shares. “We were shocked when people started creating fan art.”

It’s not just Gig Work that’s shaking things up, either. Independent creators across the industry, like Charlie Gavin of “Boxtown” and Alistair Boubli of “Hugo’s Mind Palace,” are turning to social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to share their work, connect with fans, and raise funds for their projects. The result? A vibrant, exciting scene that’s producing some of the most creative and diverse animation we’ve seen in years.

“We’re witnessing a revolution in the animation industry,” Max explains. “Independent creators, powered by social media, are fighting back against the established TV networks and streaming companies and bringing original shows directly to fans.”

As the future of animated television hangs in the balance, one thing is clear: Gen Z and millennial creators like the Giraldos are leading the charge to save the industry. With their boundary-pushing storytelling, independent spirit, and embrace of new platforms and funding models, they’re paving the way for a new era of animation that’s more diverse, inclusive, and thrilling than ever before.

So if you’re ready for something new and exciting in the world of animation, look no further than creators like Max and Andrew Giraldo and shows like Gig Work. The future of animation is in their hands.

The Gig Work pilot will premiere online later in 2024.

To buy merchandise to support “Gig Work” visit gigworktv.shop or follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube with the @gigworktv handle.