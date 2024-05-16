Atlanta Real Estate Marketing Expert, Lori Lane, Unveils the Insider’s Guide: Why Celebrities Are Flocking to Atlanta’s Real Estate Scene

Image Credit: Lori Lane

In Atlanta’s dynamic luxury real estate scene, Lori Lane stands out as a respected figure. Holding the esteemed positions of President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties New Homes Division and Senior VP of Luxury and Global, Lori has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. With a focus on excellence and a knack for cultivating lasting partnerships, she leads the highly successful New Homes Division, catering to a prestigious clientele of builders and developers throughout Greater Atlanta. Moreover, Lori’s role as broker of the Buckhead office for Luxury Collection underscores her reputation as a trusted leader in luxury real estate.

Step into the world of Atlanta’s luxury real estate market alongside Lori Lane, as we explore her insights and experiences. From the luxury neighborhoods of Buckhead to the transformative developments shaping the city, Lori offers a unique perspective on navigating the dynamic landscape of Atlanta’s real estate scene.

Q: As the President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties New Homes Division & Senior VP of Luxury and Global, you’ve undoubtedly witnessed the evolution of Atlanta’s real estate scene. The Wall Street Journal recently published an article highlighting the trend of celebrities flocking to Georgia for luxury homes. As an expert in Atlanta’s luxury real estate market, could you provide your insights on why Atlanta has become such a sought-after destination for celebrities in recent years?

Lori Lane: Certainly. You know the trend of celebrities investing in luxury homes in Georgia, particularly in Atlanta, really reflects the city’s growing popularity as a desirable destination for affluent individuals in the entertainment industry. Our state’s generous tax incentives and production credits have played a pivotal role in positioning Georgia as a leading hub for film and television production. This influx of production activity has not only boosted the local economy but has also attracted celebrities who are drawn to the city’s thriving entertainment scene.

One big attraction is Atlanta’s reputation for offering a high quality of life at a lower cost compared to other major cities like Los Angeles and New York. We are finding that this is a significant draw for celebrities looking to invest in real estate.

Our city is also known for exclusive restaurants and world-class entertainment venues which offer celebrities the opportunity to enjoy all the perks of luxury living without sacrificing privacy or convenience.

Another huge draw is Atlanta’s strategic location as a major transportation hub, with easy access to domestic and international destinations through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This really appeals to celebrities who require frequent travel for work commitments.

In addition to its appeal as a residential destination, Atlanta’s vibrant social scene and networking opportunities make it an ideal location for celebrities looking to expand their professional networks and pursue new business ventures. With our blend of Southern hospitality and cosmopolitan charm, Atlanta and its suburbs provide celebrities with the perfect backdrop for both work and play.

Q: Buckhead has long been synonymous with luxury living in Atlanta. Can you share some insights into why this neighborhood continues to be a hotspot for affluent homebuyers?

Lori Lane: Buckhead is the shining star of Atlanta’s luxury real estate market, and it’s not hard to see why. First, it’s perfectly situated just north of downtown, so you are close to all the action without being right in the thick of it. Then you have easy accessibility to world class dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Buckhead is also widely known for its diverse array of architectural styles, from historic mansions to sleek modern estates. But it’s not just about the houses. Buckhead truly has a community vibe with great schools and an integrated atmosphere making it the ideal setting for families and professionals alike. With a winning combination of luxury, convenience, and that unbeatable Atlanta lifestyle, it’s no wonder people flock here for the ultimate in upscale living.

Q: Can you highlight some of the most exciting developments reshaping Atlanta’s luxury real estate landscape?

Lori Lane: Atlanta’s luxury real estate landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, fueled by a wave of innovative developments that are redefining the city’s suburban landscape. My New Homes Division handles two that stand out prominently in this transformation: Trilith and The Homestead at Milton.

Trilith is a master planned community located in Fayetteville, just a short drive from downtown Atlanta. It is adjacent to Trilith Studios, the largest working studio in North America which attracts top talent and production crews from around the world. Located in the Town of Trilith, we like to say that Trilith is a place where makers live, create, and inspire the world. This walkable community seamless blends live, work, play amenities along with a blend of architectural home styles from micro homes to large estate homes. There truly is something for everyone at Trilith.

Located just thirty miles to the north of Atlanta, we are marketing The Homestead at Milton. Now, this isn’t your typical luxury neighborhood; it is truly a meticulously crafted vision of opulence. Nestled in the countryside of Milton, on what was once a golf course, it is now home to some of Atlanta’s elite. And the draw? Well, it’s hard to ignore the allure of the spacious, private 4–10-acre lots, offering unparalleled seclusion, tranquility, and a prime location just minutes from north Atlanta’s top dining and shopping venues.

Together, these two developments represent the future of luxury living in Atlanta, catering to the needs and aspirations of today’s discerning homeowners.

Charting Atlanta’s Luxury Real Estate Future

It is evident that Atlanta’s luxury real estate market is undergoing a period of unprecedented growth and transformation. From the timeless elegance of Buckhead to the cutting-edge developments reshaping the city’s skyline, Atlanta offers a wealth of opportunities for discerning homebuyers seeking the ultimate in luxury living. With its vibrant culture, booming economy, and world-class amenities, Atlanta continues to solidify its status as a premier destination for affluent residents and entertainment industry professionals alike.