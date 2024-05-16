John Krasinski Explains Why Steve Carell Made Him Cry While Making ‘IF’

John Krasinski and Steve Carell had an emotional Office reunion while making the former’s new movie IF. John, 44, admitted that his former co-star, 61, started off the work on the film by making him cry, as they reconnected on the set of the new family film focusing on imaginary friends. Steve does the main voice of the animated character Blue in the new movie, and the A Quiet Place director said that it was one of the first times they’ve seen each other in some time.

John opened up about getting to work with Steve again in a new interview with People, published on Wednesday, May 15. He explained that he “wrote the part for him” and was overjoyed when he agreed. “For him to sign on was a huge boost. It felt [like] that stamp of approval from family,” he told the outlet.

For those who may not know, John and Steve both starred on the hit sitcom The Office as Jim Halpert and Michael Scott, respectively. Steve left in 2011, but returned for the finale in 2013. The Jack Ryan star admitted that he was glad to get to reconnect with Steve. “When he came in, I thought I would have the best time ever, and I did, but the first thing he did was make me cry, which sounds sad but it was amazing,” he said.

John explained that the Beautiful Boy actor had told him that he could always see that he would go on to do great things while they were working together. “He said, ‘I knew you’d go on to be a writer-director.’ I said, ‘I didn’t even know that.’ He just said, ‘I’m so proud of you and keep going, and I’ve watched everything and [I’m] cheering you on from the sidelines,'” John explained. “So I wept at the beginning of our [voiceover] session, and then luckily he jumped into being Blue and cheered me up. It was great.”