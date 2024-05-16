Jason Kelce Jokes He’ll ‘Beat the F**k’ Out of His Daughter’s Preschool Crush

Jason Kelce showed that he’s a super protective dad of his daughters on the new episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Travis Kelce. The former Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, revealed that his eldest daughter Wyatt, 4, has a crush on a boy in her class, and he jokingly said that he’d do everything he can to protect her.

While talking about his kids’ preschool, Jason admitted that his daughter had caught feelings for a boy in her class. “Wyatt’s got a crush on one of the boys—I’m not gonna tell you his name,” he said on the podcast, via E! News. “But you can just tell in the way she talks about him, so I’m ready to beat the f**k out of him.”

Jason continued to play into the overprotective dad role, jokingly sharing some more thoughts. “I know how these f**kers think when they’re five. I know exactly what’s going through his mind,” he said, much to his younger brother’s amusement.

Travis laughed a lot at his older brother’s comments. He jokingly shared that he should try a different strategy. “Just go after the dad,” he advised. “Be like, ‘Calm your kid down, he doesn’t need to be this cool, he’s only in preschool.'”

Jason is a dad to three young girls, who he has with his wife Kylie. Besides Wyatt, the couple also have Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months. Jason has gushed about his daughters and shown that he’s an amazing dad on many occasions.

Aside from his daughter’s new crush, the Super Bowl winner explained that he loves his daughters’ school and their teachers. “The teachers are impressive,” he said. “The same teacher that we have for Wyatt and Elliotte was also the teacher at that preschool when Kylie was growing up. And you could just tell how amazing she is, and just great at her job.”