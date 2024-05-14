2024 MTV Movie & TV Awards Canceled, Will Return in 2025 With ‘Reimagined’ Format

Unfortunately, fan-favorite movies and TV shows will not receive the coveted golden popcorn this year. The 2024 MTV Movie & TV Awards have been canceled. Although the network did not release an official statement, several outlets have reported that the ceremony will return in 2025 with a “reimagined” format.

The annual ceremony celebrates each year’s most popular movies and television shows. Last year, Scream VI took home the award for Best Movie, and The Last of Us was named the Best Show of 2023. Other award categories included Best Performance, Best Villain, Best Kiss and Best Fight.

Due to the WGA strike that began in mid-2023, then-host Drew Barrymore dropped out of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with the writers that went on strike. At the time, she released a statement, explaining that she wanted to “truly respect” them as the brains behind the recognized films and TV shows.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” the actress explained in her statement. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.”

After she stepped down from hosting, the 2023 show was aired with pre-taped segments featuring Drew. She was slated to host the 2024 show, but it’s still unclear if she is expected to return to host in 2025.

Over the past few years, MTV has experimented with different formats for the ceremony. In 2021 and 2022, the show was broken up into two different broadcasts — one for scripted and the other for unscripted entertainment. The scripted ceremony honored movies and TV, and the unscripted segment recognized reality TV shows and documentaries.