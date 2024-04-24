Taylor Swift’s Teacher Claims She Was ‘Always Writing Poetry’ in Class

View gallery Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has been writing poetry since long before she was an international popstar. The singer’s old teacher Barbara Kolvek shared some insight into the singer’s elementary school days in a new interview with CBS Philadelphia on Saturday, April 20. Two of Taylor’s former teachers shared their pride in their old pupil while speaking to the local news outlet.

Barbara was Taylor’s music teacher, and she’s since retired from the education field. While many fans learned about Taylor’s affinity for poetry with the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, the former teacher admitted that the “Fornight” singer has been writing poems since she was a kid. “She always was writing poetry, always. Even in music class, even when she shouldn’t,” she laughed as she told CBS Philadelphia.

Barbara revealed some of the gifts that Taylor had given her over the years, including a yearbook, a signed t-shirt and a stuffed snowman. She admitted that they kept in touch over email for a few years while she was growing up in the spotlight. She also revealed an early milestone that she helped Taylor with. “I did give her her very first singing solo!” she said. “I feel like maybe I gave her a little spark or encouragement to do what she was doing.”

Since that first singing solo, the singer has come a very long way. Taylor has released 11 albums, won 14 Grammys, and had countless other career achievements, from critical acclaim to high selling albums (and concert tours). She’s also the first billionaire to have music as their main source of income.

All these years later, the former teacher revealed that she’s still very proud of Taylor. “I would say how proud I was of her and that she has never lost her focus and she’s never lost the real person that she is,” she said. “She’s always been very honest and open, and I admire that in her.”