Zendaya Shares the Sweet Bond Tom Holland Has With Her Mom in Hilarious Memory

Leave it to Tom Holland to save the day, as Zendaya just revealed. The 27-year-old Challengers star described a hilarious memory she has with her boyfriend, 27, and her mother during a Thursday, April 18, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! While recalling how the three were stopped by a cop for apparently speeding, Z explained how Tom’s famous Marvel Cinematic Universe stardom got them out of receiving a ticket.

After host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she’s ever “received a speeding ticket or a moving violation,” Zendaya promptly remembered one specific time with the Romeo & Juliet West End actor.

“Tom and I were rushing to a spin class … with my mother,” the Greatest Showman actress said as the audience laughed. “I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class ’cause I don’t do that.”

She continued by pointing out that they were “going a little fast ’cause we were running late” to the spin class that Tom and her mom, Claire Stoermer, wanted to attend. “[Police] recognized that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine. We got a warning, and everything was OK.”

Jimmy then acknowledged that Tom’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a “crime fighter” after all.

Zendaya and Tom have been dating since confirming their romance at the end of 2021. That summer, paparazzi pictures surfaced of them kissing, which the actors expressed was when they felt their privacy was taken away from them. Nevertheless, they didn’t let the spotlight affect their relationship. In September 2021, Tom affectionately called Zendaya “My M.J.” in a birthday Instagram tribute, and she later called him, “My Spider-Man.”

Although they’ve managed to keep their romance away from the public eye, both Tom and Zendaya have shared sweet comments about each other in public and in various interviews.

Most recently, Z spoke with Vogue about witnessing Tom’s fame shift “overnight” after he reached worldwide fame for playing the famous web-slinger.

“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully,” she pointed out in the interview that was published earlier this month. “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day, you’re a kid, and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.”