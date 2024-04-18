Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Beach Date

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan may just be giving their romance another chance. On Wednesday, April 17, the Real Housewives of Miami star and her ex-boyfriend were spotted enjoying a beach date in Miami.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair briefly held hands as they strolled along the ocean blue water. Other shots showed the duo relaxing on lounge chairs and sharing beverages out of a coconut while visiting The Setai.

For the afternoon date, Larsa, 49, rocked an all-white ensemble with a high-waisted skirt and sparkly one-piece swimsuit. As for Marcus, 33, he added a pop of color with his yellow board shorts, white tank and black baseball cap.

“Suns out,” Larsa wrote via Instagram on April 17 while lounging by the pool. Marcus also posted via his Instagram Stories from the location with his friend Justin Lubas as Future, J. Cole and Metro Boomin’s hit song “Red Leather” played in the background.

The sighting comes one month after the Real Housewives of Miami star told Us Weekly that she and Marcus were on “different journeys” before they called it quits.

“I’m in a place where I’m growing and I feel like we’re just moving on different paths,” she explained on March 25. “He’s a great guy, but we’re just on a different path.”

Larsa and Marcus first started dating in 2022 after her divorce from Scottie Pippen was finalized. (The reality star shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 22, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 15, with the NBA player.)

At one point in their relationship, the duo admitted that they had thought about getting engaged. “I feel like we’ve been looking at rings, Larsa told PEOPLE in December 2023 at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert. “I’m excited. I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he’s not going to disappoint us.”

Ultimately, Larsa and Marcus aren’t the only Real Housewives of Miami stars going through some relationship changes.

Earlier this week, news broke that Todd Nepola had filed for divorce from his wife Alexia Nepola after nearly three years of marriage. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, he alleged the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

“I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” Alexia wrote via her Instagram Stories on April 15. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time.”