Say Goodbye to Expensive Salons and Hello to Naillboo for Your Go-To Nails!

Image Credit: Getty

There’s nothing better than that moment when you first glance down and see your spotless, newly manicured nails. For so many people, getting that Insta-worthy manicure takes hours every month and hundreds of dollars spent at the salon. But do envy-worthy nails really have to cost an arm and a leg?

Thanks to Nailboo, we’re witnessing a total revolution in the nail industry. When you think of doing your nails at home, you might think of low-quality press-ons or a quick two-coat manicure that’s sure to chip the next day. Maybe that was true — before Nailboo stepped onto the scene.

Nailboo can help you say goodbye to expensive salons without sacrificing the quality and durability of your salon manicure. Using their easy-to-apply products, you can make some mani magic from the comfort of your own home. Get your nail inspo photos ready, and let’s dive in to see how Nailboo is changing the nail game — you can thank us later!

Ready to get salon-quality nails from home? Check out the Nailboo website now.

Why Is It Time To Ditch the Nail Salon?

With inflation and the rising cost of living, it’s time to ditch the nail salon. If you opt out of expensive manicures and into the Nailboo revolution, you can save as much as $170 a month. Think about all the little luxuries you could indulge in if you were able to save big on your nails. We’re talking Starbucks lattes, fancy date nights, and those boots you’ve been eyeing forever!

Budgetary bliss aside, switching to Nailboo means never having to worry about peeling, cracking, or chipping. There’s nothing more disappointing than going to the salon one day only to see chips or cracks in your nails the next.

Nailboo’s products are made with the highest quality ingredients, so you can rest assured that your manicure will last for weeks — specifically, up to six weeks, which is longer than your nearest salon can guarantee.

Unlike salons, whose low-quality polishes and cleaning procedures (or lack thereof) can sometimes lead to chipped manicures at best and fungal infections at worst, Nailboo prioritizes quality and safety before anything else.

Arguably, the most valuable thing you can save with Nailboo is time. Your time is priceless, so don’t waste it spending hours in the salon with your nails under UV lights. Instead, you can easily perfect the art of a perfect at-home manicure and perfect your nails in no time.

Get Salon-Quality Nails From the Comfort of Your Home

With tens of thousands of five-star reviews, the Nailboo Dip Powder Kit is sure to give you salon-quality nails at home. Many people assumed doing their own dip manicures at home would be too difficult, messy, and time-consuming … until Nailboo!

The Nailboo Dip Powder Kit is revolutionizing the at-home manicure or pedicure experience. In just three easy steps, you can give yourself a mani-pedi that can last up to six weeks. Also, while some dip manicures from salons can destroy your nails, the Nailboo dip manicure will actually protect them.

So, what sets dip powder apart from traditional nail polish? When you use dip powder, it creates a thicker coat on your nails that can far outlast a traditional manicure and boost your manicure’s durability. Dip powder also tends to give your nails a more natural look and feel. If your natural nails just refuse to grow, you can also use dip powder on nail extensions.

To apply your dip manicure at home, all you have to do is prep your nails to your liking and apply their clear base coat. From there, just dip your nail into the powder. You can repeat this step of applying the base coat and dipping your nail as many times as you want until you get your desired color.

Once you get the color you want, apply the activator, file and buff your nails, and then apply the top coat. Once your nails are done, wait until they dry. And that’s it! You don’t need an LED lamp, UV lamp, or any other fancy equipment to apply the Nailboo dip manicure. Nailboo saves thousands of dollars every year and hours spent at the salon, and it’s easier than ever to give it a try.

See for yourself! Discover why the Nailboo Dip Powder Kit has sold out eight times, and get your own today.

Quality and Style: The Nailboo Promise

As any nail lover knows, the world of manicures and nail art is constantly evolving. Arguably more susceptible to trends than the fashion world is, it can sometimes feel like by the time your manicure has grown out, the newest manicure trend has already dropped!

If you like your nails to look up-to-date with the trends and match the season’s new vibe, you might think that a trip to the salon is necessary. Although some at-home nail companies struggle to keep up with what’s cool, Nailboo always has the hottest trends on offer.

Without breaking their promise of high-quality ingredients, Nailboo stays on top of what’s fashionable in the world of nails, so you always have access to the colors you need. Right now, they are getting ready to release their Summer and Fall collections, so you’ll be prepared with the best, beachiest colors for your beach vacation and the richest, earthiest colors for when the leaves start to change colors.

For the more traditional nail aficionados, Nailboo offers a wide variety of white and neutral colors. These shades are classic, timeless, and will always be in style. If you like to be a bit more daring with your nail art, they also have a range of flower designs and glitter colors to spice up your nail game.

For something truly adventurous, they even have a line of glow-in-the-dark colors that will make you stand out at any party and on any dancefloor.

Deals on Deals To Keep Your Nails Fresh

If you love the idea of matching your nails to the season but are worried about breaking the bank, trust us: Nailboo has you covered. Right now, with their Buy 3, Get 3 FREE special sale, you can get six different Nailboo Dip Kits for $99.

With this deal, you can customize your nails to match your outfit for a special event one week and for a spontaneous weekend trip the next. With the savings from Nailboo, you can get a manicure for as little as $2.49. Think of how much you would spend typically on a manicure at a salon, subtract the cost of a Nailboo manicure, and just imagine what you’ll do with all of the money you’ll save.

As if the deal couldn’t get any better, they’re also offering their new Magic Dip Applicator Pen with the Buy 3, Get 3 FREE deal. This pen will help you make the mani process even easier and totally mess-free. What’s more, when you’re ready to remove your Nailboo dip manicure, you don’t have to worry about expensive salon removal fees.

Instead, you can simply soak off your mani with their pro soak. Once you remove your mani, you’re ready to do your next customized manicure, all from the counter in your bathroom!

Visit the Nailboo website to make the most of these incredible savings while you can.

Their 30-Day Money Back Guarantee Makes Sure You Absolutely Love Your Nails

Anyone who’s familiar with online shopping knows that it can be difficult to figure out if you’ll actually love the colors and products you’re seeing online once you get them in person. Nailboo understands the struggle, so they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee — no questions asked.

If you don’t love your purchase, you can return it within 30 days and get a full refund. Although this is a phenomenal offer, we highly doubt you’ll need it. With 98% of people saying Nailboo helped them achieve professional-looking manis from home, the odds of loving these products are in your favor.

Still, if you’re looking for a different color than the one you ordered, you can rest easy knowing that you have a month-long window to return your order and try again.

Welcome the New Wave of At-Home Manicures

After Nailboo, the world of manicures will never be the same. With their easy-to-apply, durable, and stylish at-home manicure and pedicure options, you can make expensive salon prices a thing of the past.

Now is the time to make the switch. With their Buy 3, Get 3 FREE deal, it’s never been so simple and cost-effective to get a professional-grade manicure from home. And with a wide selection of colors and patterns available, there’s a Nailboo Dip Powder Kit for every nail lover.

From classic tones to more daring patterns, you can experiment and make your manicure your own without ever having to leave your home. Because life’s expensive — but doing nails doesn’t have to be.