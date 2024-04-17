 James Gandolfini and Edie Falco Star in Knicks 2010 LeBron James Video – Hollywood Life

James Gandolfini Appeared in Newly Resurfaced ‘Sopranos’ Video With Edie Falco to Help Recruit Lebron James to Knicks

The promotional video to bring LeBron James to New York in 2010 featured Tony and Carmella Soprano living in the Big Apple after entering the Witness Protection Program.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 17, 2024 12:19PM EDT
View gallery
LeBron James spotted strolling e doing some luxury shopping in Portofino with wife Savannah. 09 Sep 2019 Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA499465_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - LeBron James steps out for dinner with his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri Nova, and his boys Bronny and Bryce, at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, after his son Bronny’s recent medical emergency scare. Pictured: LeBron James, Bronny James BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
49 win over host IOLANI RAIDERS during the IOLANI CLASSIC TOURNAMENT, Iolani High School Gym, Honolulu, Hawaii. 20 Dec 2021 Pictured: 49 win over host IOLANI RAIDERS during the IOLANI CLASSIC TOURNAMENT, Iolani High School Gym, Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815474_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: /Jeffrey Mayer/WireImageKevin Winter/Getty Images

What really happened to Tony at the end of The Sopranos? Well, in some universe, he enters the Witness Protection Program and tried to recruit LeBron James to play for the New York Knicks. Three years after the classic HBO series came to an end, James Gandolfini and Edie Falco reprised their roles of Tony and Carmela Soprano in a previously unseen video from the Knicks made to recruit LeBron to the team. The clip was unearthed by the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast and shown online on Tuesday, April 16.

The video picks up two years after The Sopranos finale, and it starts with a title card that reads “Two years later (Somewhere in New York).” Edie’s voice can then be heard as they’re seen on screen. “Tony, I’m so glad we moved to New York. Life is so much better now,” she says. Carmela is seen leaning in at a laptop on a kitchen counter as she talks to Tony.

Tony is sitting on a couch reading The New York Post, and he then lowers the paper, showing James with a full-grown beard. “Life’s good here, Carm. Even if we are in the Witness Protection Program,” he says as he smiles. Carmela then mentions that they need to “find a place for your friend LeBron to live,” before asking Tony about the NBA star. “He’s a modern guy, but he respects tradition,” he says. “He’s gonna be entertaining a lot of people in New York.”

Tony then tells her that she needs to find him a great place to live. “You’ve gotta find something magnificent, something there’s nothing in the world like it, one-of-a-kind, like he is,” he says, before Carmela shows him a video of the Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden, and Tony agrees that it would be great for LeBron. Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” then plays as a screen with the words “City of Winners” in the Knicks’ font and color scheme is shown.

Other than The Sopranos clip, there are many more clips of other New York-based celebrities throughout the video, although some of them have not aged very well including Donald TrumpRudy Giuliani, and Harvey Weinstein. Other celebs include Chris RockRobert De Niro, and Spike Lee, per Consequence

Lester Cohen / Getty Images

The video was seemingly made after LeBron became an unrestricted free agent in July 2010 after his first few seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the Knicks’ efforts, he went to Miami for the 2010 season, where he stayed through 2014. Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013.

ad