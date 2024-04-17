 Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Nonna for Breaking ‘Billboard’ Record – Hollywood Life

Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Nonna for Breaking 'Billboard' Record With Cute Display

The 'eternal sunshine' singer's grandmother became the oldest living person to land on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 charts thanks to her feature on "Ordinary Things."

April 17, 2024
Ariana Grande had a sweet congratulations for her grandmother Marjorie “Nonna” Grande for becoming the oldest living person to land on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Tuesday, April 16. Ariana, 30, presented Nonna with a plaque to commemorate the accomplishment, and she shared a photo of her grandmother holding the display. Nonna looked so happy, as she proudly showed off the frame with her face and the record of their single “Ordinary Things” on it.

Nonna is 98-years-old and after her feature on Ariana’s eternal sunshine charted with Billboard, she became the senior-most person to land on that chart. In the caption, the “7 rings” singer marked the achievement. “Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100,” she wrote with a series of emojis. “We love and thank you.”

Marjorie is Ariana’s grandmother on her mom’s side, and she is featured in the outro to the closing track on her latest album eternal sunshine. A voiceover plays where Nonna discusses some of the sweeter things in a relationship. “And as I told her, never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight. That’s the worst thing to do. Don’t ever, ever do that, and if you can’t, and if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you’re in the wrong place. Get out,” Nonna could be heard saying in part at the end of the song.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana revealed that she felt like the voice recording was the perfect answer to her opening line on the album, asking, “How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?” She spoke about how she decided to feature her Nonna in a March 2024 interview with Zane Lowe. “I always record my Nonna when I’m with her, because you never know what she’s gonna say and she’s the most hilarious person in the world, and, um, I had this, like, 30-minute voice note of her and her friend Shirley talking and, um, it was just right smack in the middle of it, and I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s the answer,'” she said, via Genius

